UFC Fight Rebooked for April 17: ‘The One That Got Away’

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was supposed to face 185-pound contender Kelvin Gastelum in 2019 with divisional gold on the line, but that fight never came to be. But after Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw from his upcoming UFC Fight Night showdown vs. “Bobby Knuckles” on April 17, Gastelum was brought into the fold to make the long-awaited Whittaker vs. Gastelum fight finally come to pass.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported the news via social media on Tuesday. Okamoto posted, “The one that got away in 2019, is now scheduled for next month. Per sources, Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) replaces Paulo Costa in April 17 main event against Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma).

Per that report, Whittaker vs. Costa takes place on April 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

