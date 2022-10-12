Recently Dethroned UFC Champion Doesn’t Warrant an Immediate Rematch Says Analyst

UFC commentator and analyst Daniel Cormier has pushed back on the idea of the third clash between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history when she dethroned the dominant Nunes to win the 135-pound title at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021. ‘Lioness’ got her redemption in July when she put in a commanding performance to win their rematch by unanimous decision, setting a record for the most knockdowns scored in a round.

Following the result, UFC president Dana White claimed that Pena had lost a big chunk of her forehead due to the damage she took. He indicated that any plans for the future would be on hold till Pena recovered.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ called for a trilogy bout with Nunes next in an Instagram post this past weekend.

“Everyone keeps asking me what’s next,” Peña wrote. “I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next! A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make. I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does?

“She told all y’all she could have finished me in RD2 but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on (crutches) instead she even said we head-butted and you guys believed it! Never happened! She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment.

“She out smarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss! @ufc the #trilogy needs to happen LFG ! #facts.”

However, former two-division champion Cormier does not agree with the same sentiment.

Cormier Says Pena Hasn’t Done Enough To Get an Immediate Rematch

In a recent episode of the “DC & RC” show, Cormier argued against the idea of Pena getting an immediate third title fight with Pena.

“The work hasn’t warranted an immediate rematch,” Cormier said via MMA Junkie. “Because if not, then every champion that loses gets an immediate rematch. It’s not like that. It just doesn’t work that way. Amanda got an immediate rematch, because she’s Amanda Nunes. Jose Aldo didn’t get an immediate rematch (against Conor McGregor), and he was the longest-reigning featherweight champion of all time.

“Sometimes you’ve got to move on to get back. I think Julianna’s in that position. I don’t know if the work that she’s put on paper warrants (it). Just because she survived in the last match, I think she might have lost every single round of that fight.”

Cormier Wants To See Rising Prospects Face the Champion

‘DC’ referenced Ketlen Vieira’s close-fought title match with women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in Jun. at UFC 275 to suggest giving up-and-coming contenders an opportunity to enter title contention.

“Who’s to say that if she (Nunes) fights Ketlen Vieira, who has put together a nice win streak, has beaten two former champions, how do we know that that doesn’t play out in that way?” Cormier said. “We had no idea that the gal (Talia Santos) was gonna fight Valentina Shevchenko in the way that she did. We didn’t. So it’s like, you’ve got to give it to the next (person). I just don’t think the work that she’s put on paper warrants an immediate rematch.”