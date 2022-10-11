UFC Champion Will Refuse Thrilling Fight if Dana White Repeats Recent Decision

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will refuse the trilogy title fight with Kamaru Usman if the promotion makes it a private event.

Edwards became only the second-ever British UFC champion in Aug. when he dethroned the former pound-for-pound king Usman to win the 170-pound title at UFC 278. Usman largely dominated Edwards on the judges’ scorecards until a vicious head kick connected flush in the last minute of the bout, marking one of the most shocking upsets in the history of the promotion.

During the 278 post-fight press conference, company president Dana White indicated that an immediate third outing between Edwards and Usman would be in the works.

Earlier this month, the promotion decided to close the doors to the public and media for UFC Vegas 61. Headliner Mackenzie Dern claimed that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, rented out the UFC Apex, explaining the reason for its closure. White hit back at her claims, labeling them ‘bulls***.’ However, he came under fire after Zuckerberg was seen in attendance enjoying the show cage side with his camp.

In an interview with Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports, Edwards talked about the possibility of having his next fight, expected to be against Usman, with similar entry restrictions.

“No, not going to happen. I wouldn’t compete because that is taking away my moment, taking away from the fans,” said Edwards. “It’s a big deal to build MMA in Europe and in the UK. So, not my stadium show. I wouldn’t compete. That’s my moment, that’s the fans’ moment and that’s the UK’s moment.”

Edwards Believes It’s Important for the Growth of MMA in the Region

‘Rocky’ Edwards believes it’s his time to elevate the status of the sport in the UK, a region experiencing a major boom in the popularity of MMA. According to the 31-year-old Englishman, he is confident the UFC will make the right decision.

“To do that would be selfish anyway. That needs to happen for the fans and for the UK and to grow the sport in this part of the region. It’s grown massively over the last eight, nine years now in the UK. Since I started the sport, it’s a totally different sport now. Mainstream media is looking at it in a proper way as it should be looked at. I’m happy to be the frontrunner of it.”

Edwards Shared His Meeting With White After the Title Win

Edwards met with the UFC brass to discuss his future after the title win. He shared that White appeared to be on the same page as him and revealed the talks they had for a massive card in the UK.

“I had a meeting with Dana White and the UFC the Monday after the fight,” he added. “I flew to Vegas and sat down with them, had a meeting and they were excited to come back to the UK. Having a champion from the UK that’s living in the UK, to come back and make a big stadium show of it. It’s been in talks now for years, a stadium show in the UK but now we’ve got a champion here living in the UK. Now is the perfect time. We’ve got great talent coming out of the UK. Great fighters, Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, and Darren Till, that are doing big things also in the UFC so now is the perfect timing to get it done.

“Usman trilogy in the UK and in the stadium, that’s the talks right now so unless there’s a dramatic change over the next six months then, yeah but that’s my aim, that’s what I’m focused on.”