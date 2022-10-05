Jose Aldo Gives Update on Fighting Future After UFC Retirement

Former UFC and WEC featherweight king Jose Aldo recently announced his mixed martial arts retirement. But, he hasn’t ruled out the “possibility” of boxing.

“The King of Rio” was recently interviewed by Globo and he confirmed that at 36 years old, he would no longer fight in MMA. Aldo said he is still under contract with the UFC, so he can’t entertain offers from other MMA promotions as well.

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now,” Aldo said (h/t MMA Fighting). “I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.”

However, that doesn’t mean the Brazilian is done with fighting.

In the same interview, Aldo also said that he’d consider a future boxing match as it’s always been “a dream” of his to compete inside the ring. But first, The King of Rio wants to spend time with his newly born son.

“Boxing is a possibility,” Aldo said. “It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side.”

Jose Aldo III Was Born Last Month

Aldo’s son, Jose Aldo III, was born on September 18. The King of Rio shared photos of his newborn via Instagram, writing in the caption (per Instagram translate):

“Day of celebration, our long-awaited José Aldo Third has arrived. It feels like the first time, and we’re here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable Love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you!”

See the photos below via the embedded Instagram link:

Aldo Lost His Last Fight Inside the Octagon, Snapping His Momentum Toward a Second 135-Pound Title Shot

Aldo last competed in August at UFC 278 when he drew Merab Dvalishvili. The King of Rio was trending toward a bantamweight title shot after earning three straight victories inside the Octagon prior to the contest.

However, Aldo would end up dropping the match via unanimous decision to Dvalishvili after a less-than-exciting three-round affair. Aldo’s highly revered takedown defense was on full display during the fight, but his lack of activity was seemingly his undoing.

With his momentum halted, Aldo would end up announcing his retirement in September. According to Dvalishvili, however, The King of Rio told him inside the Octagon that he would be walking away from the sport.

“When he was down and I [went] to shake his hand and tell him, ‘Thank you so much for the fight,’ and I go to respect him, he was down, and I tried to help him, and he was telling me, he said, ‘That means this is my last fight, because it was my last run to title,’” Dvalishvili said on “The MMA Hour” (h/t MMA Fighting). “And then he said, ‘I guess I’m done.’

“It was a very emotional moment. That’s why I was talking to him. I said, ‘You’re amazing, you did so much, you don’t have anything to prove, you’re a legend – you’re a king.’ I was a little bit heartbroken.”