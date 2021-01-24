Superstar Rips Conor McGregor: ‘That Bum Will Never Be Me’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, and the 32-year-old has continued to take some serious flak from some of his biggest rivals since experiencing that defeat.

While the growing list of slams already includes UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, MMA superstar Nate Diaz and others, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather might have actually delivered the most passionate post about McGregor.

Apparently, the 43-year-old undefeated boxing champion saw a post late last night from a fan on social media asking why McGregor was so loved and Mayweather so hated, and Mayweather decided to answer that question for himself.

Floyd Mayweather rips into Conor McGregor on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/nxAWuiXstn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 24, 2021

Mayweather posted, “I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser (McGregor) can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exists.”

Mayweather continued, “Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up.”

Mayweather said, “This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.”

Mayweather concluded, “Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

Mayweather defeated McGregor in a boxing match in August 2017. While the American stopped the Irishman in the 10th round of that fight, both fighters had teased the idea of a rematch over the last few years.

ALL ACCESS: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor | Epilogue | SHOWTIMEShowtime Sports brings you an exclusive look behind the scenes into the locker rooms, corners and inner circles as UFC superstar Conor McGregor, aimed to shock the world in his boxing debut, and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather exited the ring for the final time. The Emmy® Award-winning series reveals the drama of fight night from… 2017-12-01T15:24:51Z

McGregor was aiming to do the same kind of thing with boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision in 2015 in the best-selling boxing pay-per-view event of all-time.

Mayweather retired from boxing after beating McGregor two years later though he’s remained game to participate in various boxing exhibition bouts like the one he has planned with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Pacquiao, 42, has remained active and is currently the WBA welterweight champion.

READ NEXT: 13 Potential Fights for Conor McGregor After UFC 257

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel