Rival Sounds Alarm on UFC Champion’s ‘Trouble’

UFC star Bobby Green vocalized his concern around current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s ‘trouble.’

Makhachev is coming off a dominant win over former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 two months ago. He scored a second-round finish of the greatest finisher in the history of the UFC with an arm triangle. It marked his 11th straight win in a row while Oliveira’s 11-fight win streak got snapped.

The 31-year-old Dagestani native got the title shot after defeating Green in Feb. at UFC Fight Night 202.

During UFC Fight Night 216’s pre-fight press conference, Green alleged Makhachev grew up using steroids from a young age.

“I don’t know if I should do this, but I’m so real, I’m the realest,” said Green. “I was f**king around on my YouTube, and I found this little video, and it said Islam had a little trouble with drugs, but I don’t see people talking about him. So he was saying when he first came over that the school he trained at in Russia, they just gave him vitamins. They’ve been doing it since who knows when you start training. Imagine if you gave someone steroids from the age of 10, 12, 13, 14, or 15; how strong you would be.

“People were like, ‘he was really strong.’ It makes sense now. There are two people that I moved around with, I’m not going to say their names, but I was like that’s interesting. I move with thousands of guys, that was interesting.”

‘King’ Green was amazed at how strong Makhachev was inside the octagon.

“I told my coach the same thing. There’s something interesting about Islam and I felt it. It’s just not human. It makes sense; if I could do drugs.”

Green Says the Countries Have a Different Approach to Steroids

Green argued that Russia did not operate on the same set of beliefs when it comes to steroids.

“Our countries are different. Russia has been banned from the Olympics. Their country is a little bit more okay with the drug use. We’re under strenuous drug stuff over here. They are a little bit different. They’re behind their fighters, they want them to be stronger, they want them to be more manly. Over here, we don’t.

“It’s just what it is. But imagine if I could do that, I’d kill everybody. So, it makes sense to me now.”

Green Claims Dagesani Fighters Are ‘Bred To Be Better’

According to Green, the disparity in the countries’ culture creates a wide gap, resulting in the Dagestani fighters dominating the sport.

“I wondered why those Dagestanians were winning so much, they’ve been bred to do this. That’s why I could train a nine-year-old against a bear, been doing this stuff since kids. They’ve been bred to be better than us, I’m sorry. They are going to win.

“It’s just what it is. We’re a little too p***ified over here; you can’t do this, you can’t do that. Those other countries are trying to do it. That’s why they are having so much more success.”