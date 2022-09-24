Exciting UFC Star Suspended for Failed Drug Test That Canceled Key Fight

UFC star Bobby Green revealed that his fight with Jim Miller got canceled because of a failed drug test.

Coming off a lopsided defeat to Islam Makhachev in his last outing in Feb., Green was scheduled to face Miller in his return to action at the International Fight Week card of UFC 276. Green got pulled out of the contest due to undisclosed reasons, and grizzled veteran Donald Cerrone stepped in to take on “A-10” Miller.

Green took to his Instagram to share more details on why the showdown did not happen in a 36-minute long video.

“I was supposed to do this live last week, but the people, the powers that be told me I shouldn’t do it,” Green said via MMA Junkie. “I’m not supposed to do it now, but f*ck it. … So, I want to tell you guys something, I want to tell you a story. I’ll tell you why I didn’t fight when I was supposed to fight Jim Miller.”

Green Tested Positive for DHEA

The 36-year-old talked about his interest in consuming different all-natural supplements to keep himself in top form. He reasoned that one of the products he was consuming turned out to be on the list of banned substances by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

“I’m training now, I’m getting ready to fight Jim Miller,” Green said. “They called me and said, ‘Hey, what have you been taking? You tested positive for testosterone.’ I’m like, what? What? In 20 years, I’ve never tested positive for anything. In 20 years of my sport. What do you mean? … So I come back, take all the pictures, show them all those bottles. They go, ‘Hey, it’s that one right there. DHEA. That’s a banned substance on our list, and you’re now in failure, and the fight is off.’ A week before the fight. I’m crushed.”

‘King’ claimed that he was not aware that the supplement contained Dehydroepiandrosterone or DHEA, a prohibited substance that is classified under the list of anabolic agents.

“I would never try to cheat,” Green said. “I would never try to lie to my public. I’m against drugs, I’m against PEDs. I would never even think about those things. I’ve never even looked at the site to know what is banned and what is not. I don’t give a f*ck because I don’t pay attention to drugs. That’s not my issue.”

Green Could Get a Longer Suspension

While it is not yet clear how long Green would be kept on the sidelines, he could face a longer suspension if he divulged the details of the matter ahead of time or based on how USADA receives his public statement. First-time offenders usually get handed a suspension of one or two years.

“It is what it is,” Green said. “If that’s what they want to do, give me more time because I took something from Walmart that I had no idea was a banned substance, so be it. But, I do want to let you guys know that it’s not USADA’s fault.

“It’s my fault. I’m taken wrong in this. I f*cked up and I take responsibility. I was a jackass. I’m the one that made the mistake. I take all responsibility. … I apologize to my friends, my family. My son was supposed to come to this. Like, guys, I was f*cked up. When they told me about this sh*t I cried for like three or four days, I’m not gonna lie.”