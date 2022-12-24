Sean O’Malley Cautioned Against Taking Fight With UFC Contender

UFC star Sean O’Malley got advised by former two-division champion and analyst Daniel Cormier to wait for the title shot instead of taking a fight with another opponent.

Bantamweight top contender O’Malley is coming off a hard-fought war with former interim champion Petr Yan in Oct. at UFC 280. He went into the bout as a massive underdog and put in an impressive performance to edge out Yan in a close split-decision win. O’Malley leapfrogged the competition and boosted his status in the mix of title contention.

UFC president Dana White had stated the contest would determine the next title challenger. However, he also made room for former two-division champion Henry Cejudo to make his comeback and get an immediate title shot in his return against the reigning 135-pound champion.

O’Malley claimed his next outing would be for the gold, which means he will need to keep on the sidelines until Sterling faces Cejudo. He expressed his frustrations over the slow development in booking Sterling vs. Cejudo, which is likely the next showdown, but without any official announcements yet.

Cormier Cautioned O’Malley Against Fight With UFC Contender

Cormier took to his YouTube channel to caution ‘Suga’ Sean against rushing into a fight with another contender when he’s on the verge of competing for the gold.

“There’s only one name I would steer clear of if I’m Sean O’Malley, and that’s Merab Dvalishvili,” Cormier said via MMA Junkie. “Because I believe that Merab and his pressure fighting style could present some matchup problems for O’Malley.

“Am I saying no he can’t win? Not at all. But I’m saying because of the wrestling, the pressure, you don’t want to be stuck in there with Merab. The dude’s a savage.”

Merab Dvalishvili is the current third-ranked contender in the division and is a part of Sterling’s team, training regularly and going as far as to say he would not fight ‘Funk Master’ for the strap. He was last seen in action against legendary mixed martial artist Jose Aldo in Aug. at UFC 278.

Using his grappling-focused style, Dvalishvili shut down the former featherweight champion in a lackluster affair that turned out to be Aldo’s final appearance inside the cage.

‘DC’ Advised O’Malley Not To Make Bad Decisions When Frustrated

Cormier sympathized with O’Malley on being frustrated but advised him not to make any rash choices under the pressure as the cost could be heavy.

“I get being frustrated. But, Sean O’Malley, do not allow for the frustration to lead to bad decisions,” Cormier said. “I think the fight with Merab, when on the verge of a title fight, could be a bad decision. Yeah, he can win. Absolutely.

“I think the kid is as good as anyone. No one could have told me that this kid from the Contender Series will become this. It’s been great to see, and I don’t know when Sean will fight for the title, but I do know that when he does, it’ll be a massive moment for the UFC.”