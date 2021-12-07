UFC Star Sean O’Malley ‘Upset’ Over Jake Paul Situation

Sean O’Malley is set to fight this weekend at UFC 269 but it’s a tilt that’s not happening that had the promotion’s rising star upset.

O’Malley was ready to tune in for Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury later this month but was “upset” to learn that the fight got canned after Fury pulled out due to injury.

“I’m upset a little bit because I was invested in that fight,” O’Malley told on The MMA Hour on Monday. “I wanted to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. When there’s so much s–t talk, you got to see who wins.”

Instead, former UFC champ Tyron Woodley will take on Paul in a rematch of their August fight. That will keep Sugar tuned in.

“Tyron Woodley taking this – on what – seven days’ notice? Eight days’ notice? A little more but still that’s real short notice,” O’Malley said. “We’ll see what kind of cardio he’s in, conditioning, what kind of shape he’s in. It’s going to play a huge role in the fight. It’s probably eight rounds again. So you know, I’m going to watch. I won’t be there live but I’m watching.”

O’Malley Talks About His Own Ability to Draw PPVs





Play



Sean O’Malley on Critics: ‘I Move Different Than People’ – The MMA Hour While getting his hair done, Sean O’Malley discusses his upcoming fight at UFC 269, his placement on the card, why he tried to get a title fight, Petr Yan’s latest effort, meeting Conor McGregor for the first time, if he wants to rematch Chito Vera, and more on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Subscribe… 2021-12-06T22:10:58Z

O’Malley will take on Raulian Paiva on the opener of the main card at UFC 269, which also features a pair of title fights. That’s ahead of a bout between Pedro Munhoz and UFC veteran Dominick Cruz — two bantamweights ranked ahead of O’Malley.

The explanation for the is simple, according to the 27-year-old O’Malley.

“I let a little giggle out it just because I remember Dominick Cruz saying something, trying to teach young fighters how to promote, just something like that, how to do something,” O’Malley said. “It’s Dominick Cruz, the dude’s a legend, I can’t sit here and disrespect him, but he’s on the prelims. The UFC stacks the card in a specific way for a reason, you know what I mean?

“If they thought Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz could sell more pay-per-views than me, they’d put him on the main card. I think it’s just the UFC’s a business and they understand what they’re doing, so they’re there because they’re there.”

Natural Star Qualities Propel O’Malley Into Spotlight

O’Malley has a point that his star power holds more weight than his 6-1 UFC record or his ranking in the division. People tune in to see the tattooed, colorful-haired bantamweight, which UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping acknowledged on his Believe You Me podcast.

“I don’t think O’Malley is one of these guys who is preparing lines or anything like that, but he does have a natural star quality, a watchability to him,” Bisbing said. “On top of it, inside the octagon, the guy can f***ing fight. Yes, of course, he’s yet to fight somebody that’s ranked or one of the higher rankings, but still, he’s fighting the people that the UFC are giving him.”

O’Malley is listed as a -310 favorite for his scrap against Paiva, which gives him a chance to run his win streak to three since a shocking loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.