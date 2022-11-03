UFC Star Shares Horrific Old Clip Getting Waterboarded

UFC star Sean Strickland shared a horrific old clip of himself getting waterboarded in training.

Top-ranked middleweight Strickland was last seen in action against Alex Pereira in July at UFC 276. Pereira scored a vicious left hook knockout of Strickland in the opening round to leapfrog the competition and get a title shot. Following the loss, Strickland got paired up with Jared Cannonier, who goes into the bout off an unsuccessful title attempt against the reigning champion Israel Adesanya on the same International Fight Week card.

Strickland took to his Instagram to upload old footage of himself getting waterboarded in what seems to be part of some training program. Waterboarding is an interrogation technique usually regarded as a form of torture in which water is forced into a detainee’s mouth and nose so as to induce the sensation of drowning.

Sean Strickland posted an old video of him getting waterboarded while doing tactical training pic.twitter.com/Fa5K5lQv1f — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 3, 2022

Strickland Recently Bashed Ronda Rousey for Her Appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Former UFC women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in mixed martial arts. She achieved unparalleled heights of popularity and is widely regarded as one of the first stars to break into the mainstream. Rousey’s unbeaten run got snapped by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015.

She competed for one more time against current women’s two-division champion Amanda Nunes, dropping what would turn out to be her last outing at UFC 207 in Dec. 2016.

Strickland recently bashed Rousey for her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she talked about contemplating suicide.

“I hate podcasts because as I start talking, I get angry, my f**king filter drops, and I say s**t that is taken out of context. I explain why I hate Ronda Rousey, why I think she’s everything that’s wrong with the f**king world. After a loss, she went on Ellen and she said that she was in the back room, the medical room after she fought and for a moment, she thought about killing herself.

“Then she looked at her man Travis Browne and thought I need to have babies with this man, I need to stay alive. It was on the news it was f**king everywhere.”

Strickland Hit Out at TJ Dillashaw for Past Ped Use

The outspoken 185-pound fighter fired shots at former two-time UFC bantamweight TJ Dillashaw for his past use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

“@tjdillashaw never let this man forget what he is… ever…. if this man ever wins in life remind him what he is,” Strickland said in an Instagram video (transcribed by Low Kick MMA). “TJ Dillashaw keeps popping into my f***ing feed,” Strickland voiced. “And TJ, you are the scum of the f***ing earth. The fact that you’re even allowed to compete in MMA f***ing shocks me. Let me tell me why you’re scum.

“When you go and you beat a guy…. have their f***ing check is gone, their ranking’s gone. You do so much damage to somebody’s f***ing life… you are f***ing scum, you shouldn’t be allowed to compete in MMA, I f***ing hate you.”