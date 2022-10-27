TJ Dillashaw Breaks Silence on Why He Didn’t Pull Out of UFC 280

Former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has opened up about why he did not withdraw from UFC 280 after getting injured.

Dillashaw took on the reigning 135-pound titleholder Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event this past Saturday. He popped out his left shoulder early in the opening round and failed to keep it competitive. Sterling asserted his will on Dillashaw and dispatched him in round two to add a second title defense under his belt.

Following the lopsided defeat, Dillashaw shared that he went into the outing with a pre-existing shoulder injury, sharing that he dislocated it about 20 times in the training camp.

Although some praised his grit, many took issue with him competing with a compromised shoulder. At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White admitted it was a ‘problem’ that Dillashaw did not disclose it to the company.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Dillashaw revealed why he did not pull out of the title fight at UFC 280.

“Aljamain Sterling’s not the best guy in the weight class,” said Dillashaw. “I feel like many guys know that. It was a very awesome opportunity for me to get in there with him. I feel like I matched up with him very well, it was a very winnable fight. There were harder fights for me to get the belt back so it’s an opportunity I wasn’t going to miss out on.”

Dillashaw Says He’s Getting Criticized for Being ‘Too Mentally Tough’

The 36-year-old California native suggests the criticism is unwarranted as that’s the nature of the game.

“That’s what we are bred to do. You’re bred to have mental toughness for this sport and throughout wrestling or whatever it may be. Now, I’m getting s*** for being too mentally tough.”

When asked if he felt he should have pulled out of the event in hindsight, Dillashaw opened up about how the injury continuously worsened.

“It was hard to decide so far out because it wasn’t as bad. As I got closer, when I’m like three weeks out, it’s like, ‘oh s***, this isn’t looking good. I’m three weeks out. Now, I’m going to ruin the whole card. It’s like damn if you do, damn if you don’t. Say I’m two weeks out, I’m like, ‘my shoulder’s too bad. Then, I’m going to get so much bulls*** for pulling out of a fight.

“If I pulled out way in advance, that’s not the end of the world but my shoulder wasn’t that bad back then.”

Dillashaw Hasn’t Spoken to White About His UFC Future Yet

Dillashaw believes White would be mad at him for not sharing the information based on what he saw from the head honcho. He reiterated his stance, presenting previous examples where he did win under similar circumstances.

“I haven’t got the chance to have that conversation. I’m sure they’re pretty pissed. I’ve seen some interviews where Dana said that I should have divulged the information. But I don’t know. I just don’t think that. I’ve gone into fights like this before it’s never asked when I get the win; when I couldn’t throw a kick or walk before I fought Joe Soto and got the victory even though I finished him with a head kick.

“That stuff’s never talked about then, right? It’s just the reality, an unfortunate situation of what we go through. I’ve been putting hell on my body for a long time.”