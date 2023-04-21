From Unknown to Main Event: Unranked UFC Brute to Fight Sean Strickland

Sean “Tarzan” Strickland is set to headline UFC Vegas 76 on July 1, against UFC newcomer Abusipiyan “Abus” Magomedov. Dana White revealed the middleweight matchup as part of a special announcement on the UFC YouTube channel.

Magomedov debuted against Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Paris on September 3, 2022. He won the fight within 20 seconds with a front kick to the face, followed by punches on the ground. The Russian fighter carries a record of 25-4-1, with 14 wins by knockout, and six by submission.

Now scheduled to face the No. 7 middleweight, Strickland, Magomedov makes an unprecedented move from debut to the main event with only 20 seconds of octagon time.

Fighter Background: Abusipiyan ‘Abus’ Magomedov

Magomedov was born in Dagestan, Russia, and trained in their national sport of wrestling from a young age, “In Dagestan, there is not much work,” Magomedov explained in an interview with Sherdog. “What you have is training [in wrestling].”

The Russian fighter migrated to Düren, Germany, with his family when he was 15. His mother had an illness that could not be treated properly in Dagestan, “Only in Germany could they do something,” explained Magomedov.

It was Magomedov’s dream to represent his family as an Olympian, but citizenship issues steered his ambitions towards professional mixed martial arts (MMA), “In MMA it doesn’t matter what you have. You just have to be good,” Magomedov told Sherdog.

Magomedov fought regionally, before winning the welterweight world title at the German MMA Championship (GMC). Magomedov appeared in a multitude of minor promotions, before being picked up by Professional Fighter’s League (PFL). The Russian fighter went 3-1-1 in the promotion and also had a one-fight stint in Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) before signing with the UFC in late 2021.

With a professional record of 23-4-1, Magomedov was scheduled to face Gerald Meerschaert in his UFC debut. Magomedov withdrew from the bout, and he did so again against Aliaskhab Khizriev in his next booking. Magomedov’s third UFC booking was also canceled, as Makhmud Muradov withdrew from the bout.

Magomedov eventually fought Dustin Stoltzfus in September 2022. He won the fight via front kick & punches within 20 seconds of the very first round. Two more cancellations put Magomedov on hold, as he had Visa issues against Meerschaert, and Muradov pulled out of their second booking with an injury.

Now with a record of 25-4-1, Magomedov is set to face Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 76.

Sean Strickland Explains Decision to Fight Abus Magomedov

Strickland shared a comment on his story for his fans, explaining his decision to fight the unranked fighter.

“Let me explain [what] this is to you guys…… They asked 2 guys to fight me and they both said no…… So I either wait 6 months for a ranked guy to say yes which they probably won’t or I fight… I fight for money this is my profession………… Dricus picked all easy fights and will get a title shot after beating an old retired [Derek Brunson], and I applaud him for it but [Israel Adesanya] is going to make him look like a glorified can, but he played the game well…. So what would you guys do in my position wait 6+ months to fight or go fight???”

Middleweight Contender Angered by Magomedov vs. Strickland

Middleweight contender Ciao Borralho Tweeted, “So a guy gets murdered in PFL… and comes to UFC and win from a 1-4 in last 5 fights guy and gets a chance to fight into the rankings? What the f**** is happening right now?”

“Preach!!” UFC middleweight Brendan Allen replied in Borrallho’s comments.