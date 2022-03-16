UFC Fan-Favorite Sends Strong Message on Rematch With Jorge Masvidal

Fan-favorite Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson wants to fight Jorge Masvidal next, and it seems like the perfect time for the UFC to run the rematch.

Thompson has actively called out “Gamebred” for over a year. Thompson and Masvidal, two men who are known for their striking, originally squared off at UFC 217 in November 2017 and Thompson took home the victory via unanimous decision.

Fast forward over four years and Masvidal has become one of the biggest names in the sport. Winning the “BMF” belt in 2019, Gamebred has fought for UFC gold twice and headlined several pay-per-view events since his encounter with Thompson.

On the other end, Wonderboy has continued to be a respected welterweight competitor and has gone 2-4 since UFC 217. Both men are currently on a losing streak. Masvidal has dropped three fights in a row, with his most recent defeat coming at the hands of Colby Covington earlier this month at UFC 272.

Wonderboy’s lost his last two matches via lopsided unanimous decisions, unable to adequately defend the wrestling and grappling of Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

Speaking recently with BJPenn.com, Wonderboy said that he wants to return to action in May, and he wants to compete against a striker, not a wrestler. And if he has it his way, he’ll put up his self-claimed “Nicest Motherf—er” belt against Masvidal’s “Baddest Motherf—er” title.

“I would like to fight in May, we will see though,” Thompson said via the outlet. “I had some names thrown at me like Robbie Lawler and now Masvidal came off the loss so that would be a fun rematch. The NMF vs. the BMF, so yeah man those are the kind of the guys I’m looking at. Give me a striker for my next fight. Don’t give me a wrestler, and the wrestlers are just a different pedigree. I’ve fought wrestlers in the past but now they are on a different level.”

Wonderboy said that fans don’t enjoy his fights when he’s being held down by wrestlers. Thompson is one of the most dynamic strikers in the UFC, but his game was neutralized effectively by Burns and Muhammad.

“It’s not fun fights and the fans don’t like it when guys just hold you down and not really improve anything,” Thompson said. “With the Burns fight, he just held me there, he was hitting me with a few shots but nothing hurt. I want to get back into some exciting fights, let’s make a standup fight happen. Give me Masvidal, he’s on a losing streak as well so let’s make that happen…

“We have been facing off with some wrestlers and they have been holding us down. So, let’s get two guys that want to stand up and throw hands,” Thompson added. “We fought in the past but we both have made changes and are both coming off losses, so let’s put us together and give the fans what they want.”

The Timing Appears Perfect for Wonderboy vs. Masvidal 2

Fighting Masvidal makes a lot of sense for Wonderboy at this point in his career. Masvidal likely won’t pose much of a takedown threat and he’ll be more than willing to exchange hands and feet with Thompson.

Further, Masvidal and Wonderboy are aging welterweights, with Gamebred being 37 and Thompson 39. They’re ranked right beside each other as well.

Thompson is the No. 6-ranked welterweight in the UFC and Masvidal is No. 7.

