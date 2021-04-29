UFC’s Francis Ngannou Challenged: ‘I’ll Give It To You!’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is the hardest-hitting fighter in UFC history, but that hasn’t kept heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, from calling out “The Predator” over social media for a megafight crossover boxing event. “The Gypsy King” continued lobbing his challenges over to Ngannou this week by posting a video message to the UFC champ.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and UFC guys. Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power? I’ll give it to you. Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, seven days a week and twice on a Sunday, you big, ugly dosser,” Fury said.

You can watch that video below.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) is boxing’s lineal and WBC heavyweight champion. His last fight was a seven-round thrashing of Deontay Wilder back in February 2020. Fury’s boxing career stalled in the wake of the global pandemic, and the seemingly failed negotiations with boxing’s other heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua.

So Fury used his time on social media to call out Ngannou. He did the same thing earlier this month and even managed to get a reply back from the UFC champ.

About two weeks ago, Fury called Ngannou “easy work”.

Ngannou replied with a picture from one of Fury’s recent title defenses that saw the 32-year-old needing to overcome a massive cut around his eye. Ngannou posted, “If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do?”.

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do? 🤔 https://t.co/8LKhcnJY5O pic.twitter.com/ceqgnrUaTJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Fury Sends Message to Joshua: ‘I’m Going to Smash Your Face in’

But Ngannou wasn’t the only combat sports athlete Fury challenged via social media.

Fury also called out his main rival in boxing, unified heavyweight champion Joshua, over their proposed megafight not being announced yet despite repeated stories in the media saying the fight was on the way.

“I may as well call out one more person, a big useless dosser, not a real fighting man, a hype job, a bodybuilder, CrossFit, big, ugly s***house. That’s Anthony Joshua. AJ, if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen. You big s***house…I’m going to smash your face in, too. There’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong, sucker…”.

He continued, “Just been thinking, another message for AJ…if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner. Because that’s how confident I am in taking you cold out in the first two, three rounds…out like a like switch.”

You can watch those two videos below.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fury Back to WWE?

Fury wasn’t finished there. He also called out pro wrestler and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. Fury and McIntyre have teased WWE matches before, but the event hasn’t happened yet. Perhaps if Fury can’t get Ngannou or Joshua into the boxing ring for megafights, he’ll head over into a pro wrestling ring with McIntyre.

“Now this one, this is a special message to my long-haired boyfriend Drew McIntyre who can’t stop thinking about me and can’t stop talking about me…I’ll give it to you, too. Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, Drew. I’m in Las Vegas at the moment. If you want to come and fight about it. Or if you want to come and talk about the fight, hit me up, baby. Anytime, I’ll smash you up like I did you buddy Braun Strowman, but you’ll go down even quicker because you’re a lot smaller…”.

You can watch that video below.

Fury previously appeared in a WWE match against Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019. Fury defeated the mammoth Strowman by count-out.

READ NEXT: Ryan Bader on Jones vs. Ngannou: ‘Hard To Go Against Him’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel