Notable UFC Figure Says He Hates Former Fighter Chael Sonnen

Three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has drawn the ire of Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

So much so that “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” told Paddy Pimblett during a recent episode of the “Chattin Pony Podcast” that Sonnen is the “one person” he hates. Ortiz has had anger for Sonnen since the build-up to their fight at Bellator 170 in January 2017.

“The American Gangster,” who retired in 2019, is known for his trash-talking prowess and he let Ortiz have it ahead of their light heavyweight clash. And in his harshest moment, Sonnen took a jab at Ortiz’s ex-partner Jenna Jameson, who is a former adult entertainment performer.

Ortiz and Sonnen met inside Bellator’s cage and The Huntington Beach Bad Boy caught his rival in a rear-naked choke, forcing the first-round tap. Fast forward over five years and Ortiz has been vocal about fighting The American Gangster again.

Ortiz Has Been Campaigning to Rematch Sonnen

While speaking with Pimblett, a UFC lightweight standout, Ortiz said he wanted Sonnen to “step up” and sign a contract to fight him. Ortiz also pointed to Sonnen claiming that he made him tap before Ortiz turned the tides.

“I’ll probably compete one more time,” Ortiz said (h/t MMA News). “We’re trying to get this p**** Chael Sonnen to fight, but all he has is a f****** mouth. I don’t like (him). Either I’m gonna punch him in person and go to jail for it, or I’m gonna get paid for it. So, either one, it’s gonna happen. I just need the guy to stop making excuses.

“His manager Tiki (Ghosn) has to make his contract decisions,” The Huntington Beach Bad Boy continued. “Be a f****** man of your word and step up. You said you tapped me? Let’s see if you can do it again. I made him look like a little b****… I just dislike the guy. That guy kinda (crossed) the line with me. I gave him the opportunity to apologize, and he didn’t… I don’t hate many, but that is one person I do hate.”

Ortiz recently called out Sonnen on Twitter and The American Gangster responded with a wild rant (tap here to read more about that).

Pimblett Is Also Not a Fan of Sonnen, Doesn’t Want Sonnen to Make YouTube Videos About Him

Sonnen has transitioned from fighting to mixed martial arts analyst, and he currently has one of the most popular YouTube channels in the space. Pimblett has been a subject of Sonnen’s videos several times, and to “The Baddy,” he’d like Sonnen to “stop.”

“To be honest, Chael’s always talking about me,” Pimblett said. “He’s even done videos where I’ve said he’s talking about me, about me mentioning he’s talking about me. It’s just like, what are you doing, lad? Stop making videos about me. I don’t know you. He just does what he does doesn’t he, just talks, talks, talks.”

The Huntington Beach Bad Boy chimed in as well. “He’s always talk, talk, talk,” Ortiz said. “He’s all bulls***, he has nothing to back it. But you know what? if they’re talking about you, it’s good.”