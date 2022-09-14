Chael Sonnen Says He’ll ‘Sign the Contract Right Now’ for Fight With UFC Rival

Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen would be interested in another outing with Anderson Silva.

Sonnen shared one of the most iconic sports rivalries with mixed martial arts legend Silva. They collided on two separate occasions, with “The Spider” securing a victory each time. Sonnen got close to dethroning the dominant Brazilian middleweight champion in their first contest but Silva pulled off an incredible comeback to retain his title before exacting his revenge on Sonnen the second time round.

Silva has stepped away from MMA but continues to compete in combat sports. He is set to face YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul for a boxing match on Oct. 29. Sonnen served as the host for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva press conference on Sep. 13 in Glendale, Arizona.

Sonnen Would ‘Sign the Contract Right Now’ for a Fight With Silva

Following a press conference for Paul vs. Silva, Sonnen shared his thoughts on his former foe’s upcoming bout and the connection he feels with him. He revealed that he would come out of retirement if presented with a trilogy bout offer.

“Anderson was an opponent, that’s true,” Sonnen said. “But he was also a partner, that’s also true. I had both emotions, I must tell you, those fights that we had, for me, those were yesterday. Those still keep me up at night. I don’t think it’s the same thing for him. It was different, it was different results. The only reason I say this is it’s very nice when he’s gracious, very nice when he’s polite. I’m happy to shake his hand, I’m happy to smile with him.

“If he went the other way and it was me and him going to fight, I’d sign that contract right now. That’s the real truth but I do like him. I’m glad we can get along. Life is better that way.”

Silva and Sonnen Have Moved On From Their Dispute

There was a time when Silva and Sonnen could not stand being in the same room with each other. The two nearly got into a brawl while posing for pictures at a media event before their highly anticipated rematch. Silva left no doubts in their second outing as he secured a second-round finish. After the win, he invited Sonnen to his house for a barbecue, putting a definitive end to their feud.

“The Spider” extended the offer again to Sonnen while at a presser on Sep. 12.

“I took it as gracious,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know if there’s actually a barbecue that I have been invited to but I think it was a gesture and I got his message. Frankly, I appreciate it. I have not laid eyes on Anderson or had any contact with him since we left the octagon. For me, that feels like yesterday but it was more like a decade ago.

“It is one of those things, can you let bygones be bygones? Not everybody can. I think he was showing me a sign that he’s put it behind us.”