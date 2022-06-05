Tito Ortiz Savagely Trolled By UFC Foe After His House Is Broken Into

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz’s house was recently broken into and his ex-opponent, Chael Sonnen, took to Twitter to troll his foe.

According to a report from TMZ, the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to Ortiz’s home after they received a call about an alleged robbery.

“We’re told Ortiz was not home at the time of the incident and is safe,” the outlet reported. “It’s unclear what was said to be taken from Ortiz’s home … an investigation, according to cops, is ongoing.”

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” has yet to publicly speak about the break-in. However, Sonnen did. Hopping onto Twitter, “The American Gangster” gave his own “update” on the matter.

“Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz’s house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs,” Sonnen tweeted.

Ortiz & Sonnen Fought 5 Years Ago & Sonnen Hit Ortiz With Brutal Trash Talk

Ortiz and Sonnen fought in January 2017 at Bellator 170 and The Huntington Beach Bad Boy won the affair via first-round rear-naked choke. During the lead-up to the fight, the two engaged in fiery trash talk, with the most brutal coming from Sonnen who took aim at Ortiz’s ex-partner, adult film star Jenna Jameson.

“He talks well,” Ortiz said during the event’s press conference. “His mouth has gotten him every fight, big fight, that he’s had. And every time when it’s time to present and perform, he’s failed. On Saturday night, it’s not going to change…”

“Tito always says I’m using my mouth to get my opportunities,” Sonnen responded. “The only person that I know that made money using their mouth is his ex-wife.”

Ortiz Wants One More Fight in the UFC Before Retiring

At 47 years old, The Huntington Beach Bad Boy still plans to fight one more time. And he hopes his final bout will be inside the Octagon against fellow former 205-pound champion Shogun Rua.

That’s what he told Helen Yee in a recent interview.

“It’s never over and I think I made that mistake with the UFC when I said I’ll never fight for the UFC ever again. And now I think about it, that’ll be an amazing last fight for myself and for Shogun Rua,” Ortiz said via Bloody Elbow.

“Shogun has his last fight with the UFC, we’re in kind of the same era, so it would be nice to see a Tito Ortiz vs. Shogun. I would like that.

“I have a lot of respect for Shogun, I think he’s an amazing former champion, an amazing fighter. I watched his last fight. I thought he won the fight, but they ended up giving it to OSP (Ovince Saint Preux). Let’s see what happens in the future.”

Ortiz (21-12) hasn’t battled in a mixed martial arts contest since his first-round submission win over Alberto Rodriguez during a Combate Americas event in December 2019. The Huntington Beach Bad Boy is riding a three-fight win streak, including victories over Sonnen and his longtime rival, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell.

Ortiz laced up boxing gloves for the first time last year, and he boxed ex-UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva. The end came quickly for Ortiz, however, as “The Spider” knocked him out in under a round.