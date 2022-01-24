Legend Says UFC Tried to ‘Erase’ Him From History Books

A UFC Hall of Famer recently claimed that the promotion tried to “erase” him from the history books.

Tito Ortiz is a former UFC light heavyweight champion with a professional MMA record of 21-12-1. He made his pro debut inside the Octagon back in 1997 at UFC 13. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” won the 205-pound title back at UFC 25 in 2000, and he went on to defend the belt a total of five times before losing it to Randy Couture at UFC 44 in 2003.

Ortiz fought some of the biggest names of his era, including Couture, Chuck Liddell, Vitor Belfort and Ken Shamrock.

The Huntington Beach Bad Boy was a pay-per-view draw during the height of his career, headlining several cards for the promotion. However, according to Ortiz, the UFC didn’t want fans to remember him.

Ortiz and UFC president Dana White have a tumultuous history, to say the least. Here’s a great video breaking down their relationship, done by MMA On Point:





Play



The Story of Dana White vs Tito Ortiz Get 10% off your order with Venum by using the code MMAONPOINT at checkout. Visit venum.com/​ and save now! Like, share and subscribe to our channel if you dig our content. Follow us on social media at: OP Twitter: twitter.com/OnPointMMA​ Robert's Twitter: twitter.com/TheRobertPallin Lawton's Twitter: twitter.com/Lawton_Vierkant​ Tom’s Twitter: twitter.com/TomARansom​ Jason’s Twitter: twitter.com/JasonTheHart 2021-07-02T15:42:59Z

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ortiz Said After He Spoke About His Problems With the UFC, They Tried to ‘Erase Me From the UFC’s History Books’

Ortiz’s recent comment about the promotion came after Francis Ngannou defended his heavyweight strap against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Saturday night. Ngannou has been very outspoken about his displeasure with how the UFC has treated him, as well as the pay he’s received for fighting.

As per the California State Athletic Commission, Ngannou’s disclosed pay for the UFC 270 main event bout was $600,000. Ngannou only has one year left on his contract, and during the post-fight press conference, he said he’d be willing to wait it out and become a free agent if he can’t come to terms with the UFC.

Taking to Twitter, Ortiz applauded “The Predator” for vocalizing his issues with the promotion. Ortiz said that when he shared his feelings publicly in the past about the UFC, they “tried to erase” his legacy.

“.@francis_ngannou Congrats on the fight and standing your ground for the future of all #MMA fighters,” Ortiz tweeted. “I did it and they tried to erase me from the UFC’s history books. I hope they don’t the same to you.”

.@francis_ngannou Congrats on the fight and standing your ground for the future of all #MMA fighters. I did it and they tried to erase me from the UFC’s history books. I hope they don’t the same to you. — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) January 24, 2022

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Ortiz Last Competed in Combat Sports as a Boxer, Got Knocked Out By Anderson Silva

The last time The Huntington Beach Bad Boy competed was as a professional boxer. Ortiz, 47, made his debut against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. And “The Spider” didn’t even need one full round to KO Ortiz when they boxed on September 11, 2022, for Triller Fight Club.

It’s unclear whether The Huntington Beach Bad Boy will fight again. As a mixed martial artist, he’s currently on a three-fight win streak with his last win coming via submission against Alberto Del Rio at Combate Americas in December 2019.

READ NEXT: UFC Star’s Challenge to Dana White: ‘2 Guys the Same Night