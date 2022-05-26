Tony Ferguson Shares Interest In Striking War Against UFC Star

During a recent interview, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson shared his interest in fighting his fellow ex-interim belt holder, Dustin Poirier.

“El Cucuy” suffered a tough loss to Michael Chander during UFC 274 earlier this month. Although Ferguson had a solid first round, hurting “Iron” and dropping him, Chandler landed a ruthless head kick and knocked out El Cucuy seconds into the second frame.

Ferguson is on an 0-4 skid, the worst of his professional MMA career. But, not to be deterred, Ferguson is still on the hunt for undisputed UFC gold. And the fighter told MMA Junkie that it “wouldn’t be bad” to get into a striking battle with “The Diamond” next.

“I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier,” Ferguson said. “Obviously he likes to go stand-up. A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad.”

Poirier is ranked No. 2 in the lightweight division and a win over him would catapult Ferguson back to the top of the division. And in terms of when he’ll fight next, Ferguson will let the UFC know when he’s ready.

“When I’m ready to fight I will let the UFC know,” Fergusons continued. “I guarantee you they’ll let me know, too, ‘Hey, this is who we have.’