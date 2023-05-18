Superstar Unloads on ‘P****’ Joe Rogan: ‘Little F******’ M*****’

UFC color commentator and renowned podcaster Joe Rogan drew the ire of heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury this week.

Fury took to social media to launch an attack on the “Joe Rogan Experience” host for his comments about the “Gypsy King” being “locked in a room” with Jon Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion who is regarded by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

In short, Rogan said Fury didn’t “have a f****** chance in hell of making it out of that room,” pointing to “Bones” being the superior fighter. And well, the 33-0-1 professional boxer took offense to Rogan’s assessment.

“I’m the baddest man on the planet,” Fury said in a recent video. “I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little p****. That little f****** m***** — bald-headed m*****. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in the room together.

“I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f*** me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f****** problem.”

‘The Threat of the Takedown Looms So Large,’ Rogan Said About Jones Fighting Fury

Rogan made the Fury vs. Jones comments while speaking with comedian Andrew Schulz in March during episode No. 1960 of his popular podcast. The show was recorded a few weeks after Bones made his Octagon return and captured the heavyweight strap by defeating top-contender Ciryl Gane within just over two minutes.

Calling Jones “the GOAT,” Rogan said: “No one thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones in a fight.”

“Isn’t that f****** interesting,” Schulz replied.

“No one thinks that,” Rogan reiterated. “Tyson doesn’t think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black.

“Let me tell you something,” Rogan laughed, “Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer. He doesn’t have a f****** chance in hell of making it out of that room. He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. He would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man.”

Jones used his wrestling and grappling to dominate the kickboxing savant. He caught the Frenchman with a guillotine choke at 2:04 in the opening round of their UFC 285 main event on March 4. And Rogan sees Bones’ ground game being too much for Fury, too.

The threat of the takedown looms so large,” Rogan continued. “That shot will come so unexpectedly. When he gets his hands around you, you’d be so stunned.”

Bones May Defend His Belt Against Stipe Miocic Later This Year

Although nothing is official, Jones and former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic have been rumored to be linked to a match in November at Madison Square Garden. It would mark Bones’ first title defense north of light heavyweight.

For Fury, he’s champing at the bit to get back into the ring. “I’m looking to fight anybody, any time, any place, anywhere,” Fury said in another recent video. “I cannot wait to fight [Oleksandr] Usyk, [Anthony Josha] — whoever’s out there, I’m f****** you up. Because I am the baddest motherf***** on the planet.”