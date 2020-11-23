UFC Announces Next Fight for Conor McGregor

It’s the worst kept secret in all of sports, but UFC officials finally announced Conor McGregor’s next fight. McGregor will face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. The location of Poirier vs. McGregor 2 has not yet been revealed, but the UFC released the graphic for the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021 on Monday.

“The rematch is OFFICIAL!” was posted on the UFC’s social media channels.

Poirier vs. McGregor will take place on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257. According to White, UFC 257 is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi, though those details have not yet been confirmed.

Regardless, Poirier vs. McGregor 2 a massive rematch between two of the best and most popular 155-pound fighters on the planet.

McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight bout six years ago, but both fighters have become much more dangerous fighters since their first encounter.

Poirier is ranked the No. 1 contender in the men’s lightweight division. McGregor is ranked No. 4.

The winner of Poirier vs. McGregor 2 should end up being ranked the No. 1 contender at 155 pounds.

