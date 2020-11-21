Conor McGregor’s Second Fight Already Set: ‘Both Fighters Want It’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might be headed back into the Octagon to face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier next in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi, but the 32-year-old Irishman is already thinking about his next big fight.

In fact, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar revealed to Bloomberg this week that McGregor already has another fight lined up for 2021. Per Attar, McGregor will definitely be facing boxing legend Manny Pacquiao inside a boxing ring in 2021.

“As it relates to Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, Conor has a fight on January 23rd against Dustin Poirier…,” Attar said.

“He’s gonna be be handling business against Dustin first. But, Conor has come out and said he wants to fight Manny, Manny has come out and said he wants to fight Conor,” Attar said.

“As I stated publicly before, we have had conversations. So, that is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it and there seems to be an interest from the fans all around the world,” Attar said.

You can watch that part of Attar’s interview with Bloomberg below.

Firm that helps manage both fighters told us that McGregor-Pacquiao is definitely a fight they will make for next year.@AudieAttar @ParadigmSports @TheNotoriousMMA @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/sLMziNnFO2 — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) November 20, 2020

Just as Attar suggested during that interview, both McGregor and Pacquiao have publically stated their interest in the megafight.

Heck, McGregor technically already announced the fight as a done deal back in September.

Pacquiao slowed that roll a little with his own comments about the matter, but the 42-year-old welterweight boxing champion followed that move up by signing on with Attar in what looks like another important domino falling in that direction.

So McGregor is on his way to facing Poirier at UFC 257, but he’ll also still committed, per his manager Attar at least, to facing Pacquiao next year in a superfight crossover boxing match.

McGregor is 0-1 as a professional boxer. He lost via 10th-round stoppage to boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Pacquiao is 62-7-2 with 39 KOs. He’s also the only professional boxing champion in history to win world titles in eight different weight classes.

