Conor McGregor: ‘The Irish Beast Hits the Middle East’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is finally getting back into the Octagon again to face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 on January 23. While the bout hasn’t officially been announced yet, pretty much all the important parties involved in making the fight happen, including McGregor, Poirier and UFC president Dana White, have said McGregor vs. Poirier 2 in on the way at UFC 257.

On Friday, McGregor posted his excitement over the idea of UFC 257 happening on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, as well as the idea that McGregor’s next fight could end up being the crown jewel of the UFC’s plans to take its annual International Fight Week on the road.

“The Irish beast hits the Middle East,” McGregor posted.

McGregor vs. Poirier 2

McGregor vs. Poirier 2 is a massive rematch between two of the best and most popular UFC fighters in the world.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round knockout over six years ago in a featherweight contest before either man had challenged for a UFC title. But both stars have become much better fighters since their first encounter.

Their rematch will be contested in the lightweight division. Poirier is the No. 1-ranked contender according to the UFC’s official lightweight rankings. McGregor is ranked No. 4.

So six years after their first fight, the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch will feature two of the top UFC fighters in the world.

Moreover, the winner will likely end up being ranked as the No. 1 contender at 155 pounds.

McGregor Celebrating Past Accomplishments

Lately, McGregor has been celebrating his past accomplishments.

For example, one of the past accolades the fighter has kept a close eye on over recent weeks was him becoming the UFC’s first double champion back in 2016.

McGregor posted about it again on Friday. McGregor posted, “Double greatness.”

Additionally, McGregor is one of only seven UFC fighters in history to win a UFC championship in more than one division.

The Irishman probably hopes that beating Poirier at UFC 257 will secure him another title shot at 155 pounds.

What About Khabib-McGregor?

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has repeatedly said since his last fight that he’s retired, but he’s still listed as champion by the UFC.

Perhaps more importantly, no matter what he’s said through the media as of late, Nurmagomedov has been doing things and posting content via social media that indicates he could be headed back.

Just one example out of many is the UFC champ posting a picture of him staring out at an island.

But there are plenty more examples, too.

McGregor’s Many Options Beyond Massive Rematches

Regardless, McGregor has plenty of other big fight options even if Nurmagomedov never fights again.

That starts on UFC 257 against Poirier, and could someday lead to other battles against the UFC’s top lightweight contenders.

Even without Nurmagomedov, the UFC’s 155-pound division is stacked with talent.

McGregor’s future options beyond Poirier and Nurmagomedov include Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Rafael dos Anjos.

Moreover, McGregor recently revealed he had plans to face Nate Diaz again at welterweight.

McGregor and Diaz split fights in 2016, and the two have seemed on the way to a third fight for a long time now.

