UFC Fighter Lands ‘Most Unbelievable KO in UFC History’

During the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen, middleweight fighter Joaquin Buckley landed a knockout that has been coined by the UFC’s Twitter account as the “most unbelievable KO” in the promotion’s history.

Buckley took on Impa Kasanganay in an exciting affair on October 10 and landed a brutal jumping back kick in the second round, ending the fight abruptly. Watch the KO below via the UFC’s Twitter account:

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

During the broadcast, UFC commentator Dan Hardy said that Buckley’s KO was a Knockout of the Year candidate and Paul Felder, another commentator working the event, said that it was one of the craziest knockouts he’s ever seen.

With the victory, Buckley improved his professional MMA record to 11-3 and earned his first victory inside the Octagon. On the other end, Kasanganay suffered his first professional defeat and his record dropped to 8-1.

