Nate Diaz Hints at Next Possible UFC Opponent

Nate Diaz confused Twitter users on Thursday night when he posted a video of UFC’s Dan Hooker knocking out Gilbert Burns during their fight at UFC 226. The bout took place at lightweight in July 2018 and since then, both fighters have found success in the promotion.

Hooker is currently ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division and is potentially a win or two away from earning a title shot. Burns moved up to the UFC welterweight division in August 2019 and is currently on a four-fight winning streaking and sits at No. 1 in the division. Burns is also the next presumed contender for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight championship.

In regards to Diaz, when fans consider his next potential MMA opponent, they typically speak about either Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal. Diaz has been linked to McGregor for years as the MMA community has been clamoring for a trilogy bout between the two fighters.

Diaz fought Masvidal in November 2019 and lost by doctor’s stoppage at UFC 244. Many viewers did not agree with the stoppage, including Diaz himself, and there have been calls for a rematch since.

However, both McGregor and Masvidal have been linked to other fighters. McGregor revealed on Thursday that he accepted an offer to fight Dustin Poirier and Masvidal has been linked to a potential grudge match with Colby Covington.

If both McGregor and Masvdal are wrapped up with other fighters, and considering Diaz’s recent tweet, the fighter from Stockton, California, could be eyeing a new opponent. Here is Diaz’s tweet:

It’s Unclear If Diaz Was Targeting Either Hooker or Burns

Diaz is not overly active on Twitter, so posting the video of Hooker and Burn’s bout raised a few flags in the MMA community. Specifically, Diaz could possibly be targeting either Hooker or Burns for a match, however, at this moment, it’s tough to tell which way Diaz would lean.

A fight between Burns and Usman was being considered for late 2020, according to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, however the fight has been put on ice. Helwani reported that Usman wants more time before he enters the Octagon for his third title defense and a date for the fight has not been announced by the promotion.

Diaz, who has competed at welterweight in his last four UFC fights, could possibly be setting his sights on Burns, hoping to fight him, defeat him, and jump the line for a welterweight title shot.

On the other end, Diaz could be looking at Hooker as a possible opponent. Hooker is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier and is not currently scheduled for a fight. If he fought and defeated Hooker, Diaz would be reinserted into the top of the lightweight divisional rankings and could set himself up for either a title shot or a title eliminator bout.

Diaz Has Competed Inside the Octagon Since 2007 & Is a Massive Star in the Sport

Diaz is one of the biggest names in the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts, taking part in some of the biggest pay-per-view events in the promotion’s history, including his rematch with McGregor at UFC 202.

He has competed in the promotion since winning the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007. The fighter from Stockton has garnered a professional record of 20-12, winning five of his fights by KO or TKO and 11 by submission.

