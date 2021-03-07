UFC Legend Fired by Company: ‘Nothing More Insulting’

A UFC legend has been fired by the company and one of its television partners according to a report by Wrestling Observer. Dan Hardy, 38, is a former UFC welterweight contender who worked for the UFC and BT Sport as an analyst. According to journalist Dave Meltzer, Hardy is alleged to have argued with a female employee during one of the UFC’s recent shows on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. According to the same report, Hardy was fired over the alleged incident by both the UFC and BT Sport.

Hardy has yet to confirm the report, but one of his latest tweets could at least be read as a response to his recent change in employment.

Hardy posted, “There is nothing more insulting, than to have your integrity questioned by someone with questionable integrity.”

You can see that post below.

There is nothing more insulting, than to have your integrity questioned by someone with questionable integrity. #FixUp #LookSharp #ActRight — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 6, 2021

Hardy challenged Nick Diaz to a comeback fight recently, but now it’s unclear where he would stand as a competitor with the UFC after allegedly being fired for misconduct as an announcer.

The MMA Opinion captured the important snippet of news from Meltzer’s most recent Wrestling Observer newsletter and posted it on social media. You can see all of that info below.

Meltzer’s newsletter says: “Dan Hardy, 38, was fired by both the UFC and BT Sport as an announcer over an issue in Abu Dhabi where he got into an argument with a female employee. He then issued a challenge to Nick Diaz…”

Meltzer goes on to explain that he doesn’t expect to see Hardy back inside the Octagon anytime soon due to medical issues.

Hardy hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2012.

The MMA Report’s Jason Floyd noticed something over the last month that seemed to escape most people’s attention. The podcaster posted, “I take in a lot of UFC digital content, but one of my favorites videos they produced is Inside The Octagon. It was clear there was an issue with Dan Hardy as Lauro Sanko had been doing them with John Gooden since last month.”

I take in a lot of UFC digital content, but one of my favorites videos they produced is Inside The Octagon. It was clear there was an issue with Dan Hardy as Lauro Sanko had been doing them with John Gooden since last month — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, BJPenn’s Adam Martin expressed his displeasure over the news about Hardy. Martin posted, “I liked Dan Hardy as a UFC commentator. Liked him as a fighter, too, and this news is so disappointing.”

I liked Dan Hardy as a UFC commentator. Liked him as a fighter, too, and this news is so disappointing. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 7, 2021

More reactions and confirmations are sure to follow.

READ NEXT: UFC Champ Ripped by Fighters for ‘Academy Award’ [LOOK]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel