UFC Fighter Gets Revenge: ‘You F****** Woman Beater’

A UFC fighter accused his opponent of being a “f****** woman beater” during the second round of his fight on Saturday night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott dominated all three rounds against Jordan Espinosa during the preliminary card for UFC 259, but it’s what happened at the end of the second round that was one of the strangest scenes in recent UFC history.

“I heard you choked a woman in 2018…you a woman beater? You a f****** woman beater?” Elliott said.

“You don’t know the whole story,” Espinosa replied.

“I know enough,” Elliott responded.

“You don’t know shit,” Espinosa said.

You can watch that moment below.

That was… a moment… Tim Elliott accuses Jordan Espinoza of being a "woman beater" mid fight #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/25BgrMXBjg — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) March 7, 2021

Elliot dominated the fight at UFC 259 and won the showdown on the judges’ scorecards.

More About Elliott’s Mid-Fight Allegations

It’s unsure exactly what Elliott was talking about. According to the video shared on social media, the fighter had “received messages” about the incident to which Elliott was accusing Espinosa.

Kevin Iole reported that Yahoo Sports searched but was unable to find any court or police records implicating Espinosa in any incidents of domestic violence.

The important part, at least to the flyweight fighter who won the fight at UFC 259 over the weekend, was that Elliott believed it to have happened and also seems to have used the idea of it to propel him to the dominant victory.

Elliott’s Other Big Accusation

But that wasn’t the only weird conversation the two fighters had during the fight.

In fact, that wasn’t even the only accusation Elliot made about his opponent during the fight.

When the fight began, Elliott accused Espinosa of having rubbed grease all over his body.

Theoretically, that would have made it harder for Elliott to grapple with Espinosa because of all the slipperiness.

Elliott even made a big show of it by wiping his hands on his shorts and complaining to the referee about the oiliness of his opponent’s body.

Regardless, Elliott won the fight by scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 30-25, and the 34-year-old never seemed to have any trouble at all getting his hands on his opponent either.

Elliott Explains Mid-Fight ‘Woman Beater’ Comments

According to FanSided’s Amy Kaplan, Elliot explained to the media after his fight where he got the information about his opponent being a “woman beater”.

It was Facebook.

“I didn’t say that for anybody else to hear,” Elliott said. “Because I don’t know the whole story. I was messaged on Facebook, by…I don’t want to name names, but it was a long message with some pictures and Snapchats, back and forth between Jordan Espinosa and another girl, a picture of her choke marks on her neck. I don’t know the whole story but it wasn’t something I wanted the whole world to hear…It was supposed to be between him and I.”

Elliott said he was open to hearing the other side of the story, but it’s obvious that the messages and pictures he received on Facebook had a huge effect on the fighter as he prepared for his fight.

“It was kind of disturbing, the whole thing,” he explained. “I have a daughter.”

