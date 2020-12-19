UFC Legend Accepts Offer To Fight Jake Paul

A UFC legend says he’s accepting an offer to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping announced his big decision via YouTube on Friday just one day after going back and forth with Paul via social media.

“Jake Paul, if you want to f***ing go, Logan Paul, if you want to go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up,” Bisping said.

The UFC legend said his manager was contacted by Paul’s team about setting up a megafight boxing match, and Bisping is totally down for making that happen. Bisping said Paul wouldn’t make it through the first three rounds before amending it to say he wouldn’t last even one.

“You won’t get out of one round!” Bisping said.

You can watch Bisping’s full message to Paul below.

Michael Bisping on boxing Jake Paul – "You Won't Get Out Of 1 Round "Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Comedian Luis J Gomez discuss a fight offer that could coax Bisping out of retirement, the biggest fights at UFC Vegas 17, answer questions sent in from the Stereo app and so much more! This Episode Was Recorded On 12.17.20 Believe You Me is available for early pre… 2020-12-18T06:45:01Z

How Bisping vs. Paul Started

It all seemed to start the prior day.

Bisping said, “Bags don’t hit back. Well, neither do basketballers for that matter.”

Bags don’t hit back. Well, neither do basketballers for that matter. https://t.co/BSZixF7coS — michael (@bisping) December 18, 2020

Bisping’s comment was in reference to Paul’s second-round knockout win over ex-NBA star Nate Robinson last month.

While Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer, he’s yet to face a legit professional prizefighter. Paul’s wins came against Robinson and YouTuber Ali Eson Gib.

Paul responded to Bisping’s barb via social media.

The 23-year-old said, “my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and [Nate Robinson].”

. @bisping my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and nate pic.twitter.com/GBfpRlTIGv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2020

Then, Bisping went on a little bit of a social media tear. First, the 41-year-old retweeted a fan-made video in which Amazon’s Alexa fictitiously calls Paul a profane name. Bisping posted, “Alexa is spot on here.”

Alexa is spot on here. https://t.co/OT6Rw1M98B — michael (@bisping) December 18, 2020

Next, the ex-champ posted a comedic response to a fan’s comment about the potential fight. Bisping said, “I won’t be sucking anything out of him”.

I won’t be sucking anything out of him. https://t.co/bEi0gUxbuy — michael (@bisping) December 18, 2020

Finally, Bisping posted his video on YouTube saying he was ready to fight Paul in a boxing match. Bisping claims to have an offer from Paul’s team to make “millions” for that fight.

Bisping has never competed as a professional boxer, but boxing is a core part of MMA. Bisping retired from MMA action three years ago with a 30-9 overall record.

Will Bisping vs. Paul Happen?

It might not be the Conor McGregor superfight Paul wanted when he started calling out various MMA stars recently, but facing a former UFC champ such as Bisping in a boxing match would be a huge coup for the YouTuber.

Of course, just because Bisping received an offer to fight Paul doesn’t mean the YouTuber will actually sign on for the fight.

Remember how Mike Tyson’s team sent seemingly endless offers to fighters before he ultimately selected Roy Jones Jr? The same thing seems to be happening here.

Regardless, Paul vs. Bisping would be a huge fight, and Paul might not be able to lure a bigger name than Bisping into a boxing ring for what will be Paul’s third professional fight.

The ex-UFC champ said he’s ready to rumble.

Now, the world waits to see if Paul feels the same way.

