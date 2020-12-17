‘Most Punchable’ Jake Paul Takes Aim at Ex-UFC Champ

YouTuber Jake Paul is creating all sorts of heat in the combat sports community for wanting to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match, but now the 2-0 pro-boxer is also tossing barbs back and forth via social media with ex-UFC champ Chris Weidman.

Weidman posted, “As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I’ve seen…’.

As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I’ve seen… pic.twitter.com/xlOQuOqTDE — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 16, 2020

Paul responded to that by pointing out his recent history in the ring against Weidman’s losses inside the cage.

Paul posted, “the most punchable face that hasn’t been punched 1 time in 2 fights VS the face that got TKO/KO’D 5 times in your last 7 fights.”

the most punchable face that hasn’t been punched 1 time in 2 fights 😈 VS the face that got TKO/KO’D 5 times in your last 7 fights 🤏🏼 https://t.co/SOZGcbVCf1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

Paul is 2-0 since turning pro. The 23-year-old American defeated fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib via stoppage in one round back in January, and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson via second-round knockout last month.

Of course, Paul’s two wins came over fighters with combined zero professional fights between them.

Meanwhile, Weidman, 36, is the former UFC middleweight champion who dethroned UFC legend Anderson Silva and defended his belt three times before losing the title to Luke Rockhold back in 2015.

Since that stunning stoppage loss, Weidman has gone 2-4 over his last six fights. His two wins came against Kelvin Gastelum in 2017 and Omari Akhmedov in August 2020.

Sandwiched before and inside those winning performances were losses to Yoel Romero and Gegard Mousasi as well as Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes.

So while Paul was quick to point out Weidman’s recent losses inside the Octagon, the truth of the matter is that Weidman has been competing at the height of the professional ranks as a professional prizefighter whereas Paul has yet to face any kind of legitimate competition.

Heck, Paul has never even faced a legitimate amateur boxing star, though the 23-year-old has at least already become an expert at drumming up attention for his wild antics.

