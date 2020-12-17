Jake Paul vs. Dillon Danis: New Video Proves It Was Staged?

YouTuber Jake Paul rolled up on Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis earlier this week while the fighter was making an appearance on Brendan Schaub’s “Below the Belt”, but another angle of the incident released on Thursday has led many to believe the entire thing was staged for publicity. That probably wasn’t what Brendan Schaub wanted to do when he released a new video clip of the event via Instagram. You can watch that video below and decide for yourself.

Real or fake?

‘This Is Embarrassing’

Users commenting on the video reveal the overall general reaction to it from the public.

“Soooo staged, this is embarrassing,” said one user.

“This was planned,” added another.

“He couldn’t stop smiling, lol fake beef,” said someone else.

Indeed, the look on pretty much everyone’s faces in the video posted by Schaub implies that basically everyone knew what was going on.

Imagine being an MMA fighter and a possible opponent rolls up on you while you’re sitting for an interview with a prominent member of the media.

Is this the face of someone who legitimately feels threatened in any way?

Or even the face of someone who didn’t see the whole thing coming?

Paul vs. Danis?

In any event, perhaps Paul and Danis are on their way to a boxing match.

That would make a little more sense than Paul vs. UFC superstar Conor McGregor, especially because the UFC’s most popular icon is already booked to face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier next month at UFC 257.

Besides, McGregor also has designs on boxing Manny Pacquiao sometime next year in a megafight boxing bout.

Still, stranger things have happened in the topsy-turvy world of combat sports than Paul talking himself into a megafight boxing match. The YouTuber knows how to get attention, and combat sports is all about getting people to watch.

More About Paul and Danis Inside Ring and Cage

Despite his many antics, Paul has at least taking enough of his training seriously to become a competent boxer.

Meanwhile, Danis is a legit professional prizefighter who would be much tougher opposition than Paul has faced to date.

Paul is 2-0 since becoming a professional fighter. The 23-year-old American defeated fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib via stoppage in the first round back in January, then ex-NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round just last month

Of course, Paul’s two wins came against fighters with combined zero professional fights between them.

Danis is 2-0 since joining Bellator MMA in 2018. Both of his wins came via submission.

