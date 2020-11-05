UFC Star Takes Aim at Conor McGregor: ‘Let’s Go’

Longtime UFC star Diego Sanchez has once again called out Ireland’s Conor McGregor. On Wednesday night, “Nightmare” went on a Twitter rant, taking aim at “Notorious,” as well as former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy.

Sanchez (30-13) last competed inside the Octagon when he took on Jake Matthews in September, losing a lopsided unanimous decision at UFC 253. Prior to his bout with the Australian, Nightmare revealed that he wanted to compete against McGregor in his final UFC bout. Sanchez has three fights left on his contract which he intends to fight out and then retire from the sport.

Nightmare has long wanted to compete against MMA’s biggest star, McGregor. And after Sanchez said that he wanted to meet Notorious in the cage for his final fight, the Irishman accepted.

On September 25, Notorious tweeted, “To Diego Sanchez… I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought [Michel] Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

A few days later, Sanchez dropped the decision to Matthews. However, that has not stopped the Ultimate Fighter season one winner from pursuing Notorious. On Wednesday night, Diego tweeted, “What I know will break the Internet. [Conor McGregor] let’s go????!!!

What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!! — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Although McGregor accepted Sanchez’s offer in September, it is highly unlikely the two will ever fight in the UFC. Notorious, who is ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division, is currently linked to No. 2 Dustin Poirier and has also expressed interest in boxing Manny Pacquiao.

Sanchez, 38, is at the tail-end of his career and is not ranked in the UFC rankings.

Sanchez Also Expressed Interest In Fighting Dan Hardy

On Wednesday night, Sanchez also challenged UFC color commentator Dan Hardy (25-10, 1 no-contest). “The Outlaw” has not competed in MMA since 2012, however, the 38-year-old has been teasing a comeback.

If Nightmare gets his way, he would welcome Hardy back to the Octagon. Sanchez wrote, “If [Dan Hardy] wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire.”

If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Sanchez continued, “Dan if you really want it come get it my reptile eats your weak ass serpent.”

Unlike the McGregor fight, a match between Sanchez and Hardy makes a lot of sense. The Outlaw coming out of retirement and fighting a well-known veteran like Sanchez would be a great indicator to see where both fighters are in their respective careers.

