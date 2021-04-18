UFC and Boxing World Reacts to Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren [WATCH]

Ben Askren, Jake Paul

Getty Jake Paul faced Ben Askren inside a boxing ring on Saturday night.

Jake Paul did exactly what he said he was going to do against ex-UFC star Ben Askren on Saturday night in the main event of the latest Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event. Paul dropped Askren in the first round with a picture-perfect one-two combination, and the fight was stopped at 1:59. Askren did bravely make it to his feet, but the referee ultimately judged him unable to continue.

You can watch the stunning knockout below.

Here’s a picture of the ending.

Here’s a video of Paul’s s celebration.

Paul improved to 3-0 with 3 KOs. Askren remains 19-2 in MMA but falls now to 0-1 as a professional boxer.

Askren posted, “Sorry world :(“.

Retired UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier was watching the fight. “DC” posted a video of his reaction to the knockout. Like most of the rest of the MMA community, Cormier was pulling hard for Askren.

Snoop Dogg sure seemed impressed with Paul’s performance. The famed rapper told the YouTuber he was a “bad motherf*****” just as soon as Paul made his way over to him after the KO victory.

Comedian Ha Ha Davis posted, “They really letting Jake Paul put people in their final resting place in two rounds”.

Another user posted, “Please put Jake Paul in the ring with an actual boxer. Ben Askren was squaring up like he learned how to fight yesterday. I’m in awe bro. Take Ben out of every UfC game, revoke all wins, he’s done. Sleep. Donezo”.

The same user also likened Paul to ex-NBA star Nate Robinson who Paul knocked out in his last fight.

Regardless, Paul keeps winning fights and he’s probably the most popular professional boxer in the world today not named Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao.

