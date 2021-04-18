UFC and Boxing World Reacts to Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren [WATCH]

Jake Paul did exactly what he said he was going to do against ex-UFC star Ben Askren on Saturday night in the main event of the latest Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event. Paul dropped Askren in the first round with a picture-perfect one-two combination, and the fight was stopped at 1:59. Askren did bravely make it to his feet, but the referee ultimately judged him unable to continue.

You can watch the stunning knockout below.

Jake Paul knocks Ben Askren down in the first. The ref stopped it shortly after #PaulAskren #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/tyuWEShch4 — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 18, 2021

Here’s a picture of the ending.

Here’s a video of Paul’s s celebration.

Paul improved to 3-0 with 3 KOs. Askren remains 19-2 in MMA but falls now to 0-1 as a professional boxer.

Askren posted, “Sorry world :(“.

Sorry world :( — Funky (@Benaskren) April 18, 2021

Retired UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier was watching the fight. “DC” posted a video of his reaction to the knockout. Like most of the rest of the MMA community, Cormier was pulling hard for Askren.

Man look at this shit. That’s so crazy me and Dan Dan react to the knockout on his YouTube. Show him some support https://t.co/Ht9T1IoexU pic.twitter.com/Qc1wGq8GFQ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Snoop Dogg sure seemed impressed with Paul’s performance. The famed rapper told the YouTuber he was a “bad motherf*****” just as soon as Paul made his way over to him after the KO victory.

SNOOP DOGG TO JAKE PAUL: “YOU A BAD MOTHAF***A” 🗣 pic.twitter.com/YHrSSnvBoo — Overtime (@overtime) April 18, 2021

Comedian Ha Ha Davis posted, “They really letting Jake Paul put people in their final resting place in two rounds”.

They really letting Jake Paul put people in their final resting place in two rounds. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/paHPmQbHbG — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) April 18, 2021

Another user posted, “Please put Jake Paul in the ring with an actual boxer. Ben Askren was squaring up like he learned how to fight yesterday. I’m in awe bro. Take Ben out of every UfC game, revoke all wins, he’s done. Sleep. Donezo”.

Please put Jake Paul in the ring with an actual boxer. Ben Askren was squaring up like he learned how to fight yesterday. I’m in awe bro. Take Ben out of every UfC game, revoke all wins, he’s done. Sleep. Donezo. — juice wayne (@visecs) April 18, 2021

The same user also likened Paul to ex-NBA star Nate Robinson who Paul knocked out in his last fight.

Nate Robinson and Ben Askren boutta see eachother in public like pic.twitter.com/9bmqmaSxok — juice wayne (@visecs) April 18, 2021

Regardless, Paul keeps winning fights and he’s probably the most popular professional boxer in the world today not named Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao.

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Gets Trolled By Shaquille O’Neal? [LOOK]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel