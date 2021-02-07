UFC Community Reacts to Violent Flying Knee KO [WATCH]

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen stopped Frankie Edgar with one of the most violent flying knees in UFC history on Saturday night at UFC APEX. Both fighters entered their co-main event matchup at UFC Vegas 18 ranked among the top five contenders in the 135-pound division, but only Sandhagen left the cage with both his senses and his title hopes still intact.

You can watch the viral KO below.

FLYING KNEE 🤯@cors_life landed the highlight reel KO against Frankie Edgar at #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/JUxFxF2EN9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

There were plenty of reactions to the KO all over social media from people in and around the UFC community.

“That Was Scary’ and Other KO Reactions

Combat sports journalist Kevin Iole posted, “I can’t remember EVER seeing anything like that. Sandhagen leapt into the air and his right knee hit Edgar directly on the chin. Frankie was out immediately. Let’s hope he is OK. That was scary.”

I can’t remember EVER seeing anything like that. Sandhagen leapt into the air and his right knee hit Edgar directly on the chin. Frankie was out immediately. Let’s hope he is OK. That was scary. #UFCVegas18 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 7, 2021

Bleacher Report’s Tom Taylor posted, “That was always a terrible mismatch in 2021. That was the only way this was ending. Hope Frankie is ok”.

That was always a terrible mismatch in 2021. That was the only way this was ending. Hope Frankie is ok. #UFCVegas18 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) February 7, 2021

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted, “HOLY SMOKES! CORY SANDHAGEN WITH A FLYING KNEE KO IN LESS THAN A MINUTE. WOW. HE IS UNBELIEVABLE.”

HOLY SMOKES! CORY SANDHAGEN WITH A FLYING KNEE KO IN LESS THAN A MINUTE. WOW. HE IS UNBELIEVABLE. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 7, 2021

Rachel from Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel posted, “That knee.”

‘Clean As Hell’ and More

UFC bantamweight contender posted Aljamain Sterling, “Jesus! That was clean as hell! One of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen height. Two masterful performances back to back.”

Jesus! That was clean as hell! One of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen height. Two masterful performances back to back.#UFCVegas18 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021

Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell touted his own prediction about the fight.

ESPN’s Karyn Bryant was in awe of the knockout.

Barstool’s Robbie Fox also couldn’t believe his eyes either.

That was spectacular. Maybe the KO of the Year (right behind Shizzat the Rizzat) but just sucks to see it happen to Edgar obviously. Fucking insane. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 7, 2021

UFC fan and recording artist Robbie Fox praised the KO.

OMG, Frankie Edgar just got dropped and went to sleep in seconds, that was crazy!!! I know it's only early but Sandhagen just created a contender KO of the year for sure 👊🏼💯🔥🔥 #UFCVegas18 @ufc — Robbie Glover (@robbieglover) February 7, 2021

‘OMG’ and Other Praises for KO of the Year Candidate

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is on his way to challenging Kamaru Usman for UFC gold at UFC 258, but the Brazilian contender touted Sandhagen’s flying knee as “nasty”.

OMG WOW NASTY FLY KNEE! #UFCVegas18 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 7, 2021

UFC featherweight Herbert Burns was impressed, too.

Beautiful flying knee KO by Sandhagen, wow!

Hope all is well with Edgar!#UFCVegas18 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 7, 2021

Journalist Heidi Fang chimed in about the KO. Fang posted, “Frankie Edgar is one of the ambassadors of this sport. That was hard to watch. But what a flying knee KO for Sandhagen & a tough, tough loss for Edgar. You hope is ok after that.”

Frankie Edgar is one of the ambassadors of this sport. That was hard to watch. But what a flying knee KO for Sandhagen & a tough, tough loss for Edgar. You hope is ok after that. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) February 7, 2021

MMA Fighting Mike Heck said, “HOLY FREAKIN’ POTATOES!!!! That was insane and probably the KO of the year in 2021. Sandhagen gets the winner of Yan-Sterling without a doubt”.

HOLY FREAKIN' POTATOES!!!! That was insane and probably the KO of the year in 2021. Sandhagen gets the winner of Yan-Sterling without a doubt. #UFCVegas18 — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) February 7, 2021

Reactions From Only Dominick’s and Megan’s

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes was watching.

ESPN’s Megan Olivi posted about the knockout.

That was absolutely incredible! What a moment for Cory Sandhagen — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) February 7, 2021

But man, my heart breaks for Frankie and his family. Praying for his quick and full recovery. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) February 7, 2021

Ex-UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz believes Sandhagen deserves a crack at the belt.

UFC women’s featherweight contender was on board with that idea.

Give that man a title shot!!! Cory Sandhagen is the real deal 😲 #UFCVegas18 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 7, 2021

No matter the names or even how the different ways they might be pronounced, most of the UFC world was simultaneously shaken and amped by Sandhagen’s first-round knockout.

It’s only the first week of February, but it seems most people already believe they just witnessed the KO of the year.

