UFC Star Broke 1 Record But Seeks To Smash Another

Seven hours. Fifteen minutes. Fifty-one seconds.

That’s how long former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has stood inside the UFC’s Octagon as one of the top fighters for the premier MMA promotional company in the world, and it’s the company record for most total fight time by a large margin.

But the 38-year-old American revealed to Heavy that he’s not quite sure that’s the best way to make it into the UFC record book.

“I don’t know if that’s the best record to have, you know. I’ve been getting kicked and punched more than any other person in the UFC,” Edgar said. “It is a record, though, so I guess it’s not that bad.”

Edgar makes his bantamweight debut against No. 5-ranked contender Pedro Munhoz on Saturday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN 15.

As for that record he holds now?

Edgar plans on growing that number even bigger after signing a six-fight deal with the UFC before accepting his fight against Munhoz.

“I definitely got my bumps and bruises, but I just take care of myself and make it work,” Edgar said.

The Answer is finally making the move! 📺 Don't miss @FrankieEdgar's bantamweight debut on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/RZgrymC9d0 — UFC (@ufc) August 19, 2020

Edgar Finally Making Move Down To Bantamweight

The former UFC lightweight champ and featherweight title challenger was previously set to face Cory Sandhagen in the bantamweight division before he got yanked from that card to instead face Chang Sung Jung in the 145-pound featherweight division.

Then, Edgar was supposed to face longtime bantamweight contender Munhoz at UFC 251 last month, but the bout had to be rescheduled after Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19.

Finally, the former 155-pound ace Edgar is set to compete in his third different UFC division, though in moving down he’s going the opposite direction most UFC fighters go as they grow in age.

But Edgar said that’s because none of these lighter weight classes were around when he began his UFC career back in 2007.

“My coaches have been asking me to go down to 135 for quite a while,” Edgar admitted. “I probably walk around as a bantamweight.”

"Honestly, I've probably been a bantamweight my whole career." —@FrankieEdgar Ahead of #UFCVegas7, stream UFC Destined on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/OpPuMLVgmM pic.twitter.com/feaYJSJyrL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2020

While it might seem from the outside looking in to be a big ask for a former 155-pound fighter to suddenly shave 20 pounds off his body for a fight as he nears the age of 40, Edgar said not to expect any issues.

“It really hasn’t been [hard to cut weight] so far,” Edgar said. “I’m not quite down to the 135-pound mark, but we’re really close.”

For Edgar, there’s no better time in his career than right now to enter the bantamweight division and potentially earn a title shot in a third different weight class.

“I guess now is the time to go down and test the waters,” Edgar said.

Another UFC Record On The Way?

If that happens, Edgar would set another UFC record. The New Jersey native would be the first fighter in UFC history to challenge for a world title in three different divisions.

Edgar stopped short of counting those chickens before they hatch, but said that getting another title shot was his goal in moving down in weight. Moreover, Edgar believes facing Munhoz on Saturday night in Las Vegas is the perfect way for him to start earning his chance.

“I don’t know about right away, but Pedro is number five right now, so that would put me in a good position to be next with everything I’ve done in my career,” Edgar said. “I think I’m always going to be in consideration for a title shot.”

Edgar said he was grateful to have enjoyed such an amazing ride in the UFC already, and that it was something he never would have seen coming.

“I didn’t [expect to have this kind of career] when I first got into the sport,” Edgar. “Obviously, the UFC wasn’t what it is today. I just did it because I enjoyed competing. But as it went on, it just kept going.”

With or without any records, the popular slugger is happy with how everything has turned out.

“I’m happy that this has been my life,” Edgar said. “I’ve put a lot into this.”

