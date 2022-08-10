Once Hyped UFC Prodigy ‘Stepping Away’ From Mixed Martial Arts

UFC middleweight staple Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

The announcement, which he made via Instagram, came around a month after his lopsided unanimous decision loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 276.

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world,” Hall’s retirement post reads. “I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level.

“Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life. I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today. It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily.

“Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad…To the next generation you are the top 1% greatest athlete’s on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth.”

Hall’s Hype Train Was in Full Force After Knocking Out Adam Cella With a Spinning Hook Kick

As longtime fight fans know, Hall (17-11) was touted as one of the most hyped prospects in UFC history after he burst onto the scene during “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2013. He earned three KO/TKO victories en route to the season’s finale, which included an epic spinning hook kick knockout over Adam Cella.

Many viewed Hall as the second coming of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who had lost his 185-pound strap the year before Hall’s introduction to mainstream MMA fans.

However, Hall never reached the level many expected he would achieve. All in all, “Prime Time” went 10-9 inside the Octagon, with arguably his bigger victory coming against Gegard Mousasi in 2015. He never fought for a UFC championship.

Still, Hall has a highlight reel filled to the brim with sensational finishes. Thirteen of his 17 wins came by KO/TKO and one via submission. As a UFC combatant, he defeated notable names like Silva, Thiago Santos, Chris Leben and Antonio Carlos Junior.

Reactions Poured in After Hall Made the Announcement

The comment section of Hall’s post was flooded with support after he made his announcement to walk away from the sport.

MMA personality The Schmo wrote: “Always an honor to watch PRIME TIME!! Thank you for all the amazing memories.”

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik wrote: “Legend,” along with the prayer hands emoji.

MMA fighter Ty Gwerder wrote: “Been an honor to train with you and watch you go to battle brother what a career and ride it’s been always proud of you bro!”