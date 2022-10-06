Retired UFC Fighter Uriah Hall to Make Pro Boxing Debut Against NFL Star

Recently retired UFC fighter Uriah Hall will make his professional boxing debut against NFL star Le’Veon Bell on October 29.

In August, Hall (17-11 MMA) shared via social media that he was “walking away” from mixed martial arts. But, fast forward around two months and he is now set to compete during the undercard of the Showtime PPV main event featuring Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion – and Hall’s ex-opponent – Anderson Silva.

Bell, a running back who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, made his amateur boxing debut last month. He knocked out fellow All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson in the fifth round of their Social Gloves 2 contest. October 29 will also mark Bell’s first pro boxing match.

The news of Hall vs. Bell was shared with Heavy by Most Valuable Promotions, the promotion company Paul co-founded.

“Le’Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best,” Hall said in a press release. “I know I will. Thank you to Most Valuable Promotions for the opportunity.”

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them, ‘I want in,’ and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

Hall Left the UFC on a Two-Fight Skid

Hall, 38, who was once touted as the most exciting new talent in the UFC, finished off his UFC career on a two-fight losing streak. His last trip to the Octagon was on July 2 at UFC 276 when he drew Andre Muniz. Unable to neutralize Muniz’s grappling prowess, Hall was dominated on the mat and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Prior to that, “Prime Time” headlined an event opposite Sean Strickland and lost the five-round striking affair by unanimous decision.

The two losses were preceded by a four-fight win streak which saw Hall beat the likes of former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Silva.

Per the release, Paul also chimed in on Hall’s upcoming clash with Bell.

“Adding NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell to the card only increases this fight’s star power and to have him go head-to-head with a fighter as experienced and dangerous as Uriah Hall – it’s going to be fireworks,” Paul said.

“Taking on this challenge is proof that Bell, like myself, is serious about professional boxing and after his knockout of Adrian Peterson, he looks like a force to be reckoned with. Hall on the other hand has already proven himself multiple times in the UFC, and we know what he is capable of. I’m keeping a close eye on this one and may even take on the winner in the future.”

Paul & Silva Will Go to War in the Night’s Headling Act

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and boasts wins over ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator and ONE 170-pound king Ben Askren.

Silva, who is revered by many as the greatest mixed martial artist, has competed in boxing three times since leaving the UFC in 2020, earning a split decision win over former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a first-round KO against former UFC 205-pound champion Tito Ortiz.

Most recently, “The Spider” fought Bruno Machado in May and although a decision was not reached because it was an exhibition bout, Silva looked impressive.