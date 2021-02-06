Best Reactions to Viral KO of Jose Canseco [WATCH]

Former Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco, 56, was knocked out by a Barstool Sports intern in the main event of a Rough N‘ Rowdy boxing event in West Virginia on Friday night. The fight lasted just 10 seconds after Billy Football, 21, sent Canseco down for the count after a flurry in the corner.

You can watch the short fight below.

Jose Canseco gets stopped in the 1st round by some dude named Billy pic.twitter.com/H1HVu8FTru — Fuckie Chinster (@Daily_Bruise) February 6, 2021

The feud between Canseco and the Barstool Sports intern began after the former baseball star trashed former teammate Alex Rodriguez during a Barstool Sports podcast. The fight was put together after that, and it headlined the latest Rough N’ Rowdy pay-per-view card.

According to its own description of itself via the official website, “Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl is amateur fighters with no defense throwing haymakers. It’s the funniest most action-packed night you’ll ever have.”

Reactions to Viral KO

The KO almost immediately went viral on social media. Both of the fighters’ names were trending in the United State on social media, so there were plenty of reactions posted to social media about the big fight.

You can see the best of them below.

Was Elon Musk watching? Some assumed that based on the timing of his latest post. Musk posted, “Much wow!”

Much wow! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

Barstool’s Jared Carrabis claimed Canseco “took a dive” in the fight, which means he believes the ex-MLB star quit without really being hurt.

Jose Canseco all-time scumbag move taking a fight when he knew he had a torn shoulder. Took the PPV bag, took a dive and rode off like the RAT he is. BOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 6, 2021

Barstool’s Ria pointed out that Canseco’s performance probably means he should stop talking about facing YouTuber Logan Paul next.

Lmao IMAGINE Jose Canseco keeps saying he wants to fight Logan Paul after this? What a joke #RNR13 — Ria (@BarstoolRia) February 6, 2021

Even whoever runs the College Football board over at Reddit was watching the action.

Jose Canseco just lost his PPV fight in like 10 seconds 😂 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 6, 2021

One user even admitted to watching both the Rough N‘ Rowdy event and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event featuring Paige VanZant’s bare-knuckle boxing debut at the same time.

My friends when I say I’m watching Jose Canseco fight Billy Football as well as bare knuckle boxing at the same time pic.twitter.com/5JF0x8rG8T — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 6, 2021

Famed oddsmakers Joey Oddessa claimed he saw enough in the 10-second drubbing to make ex-UFC star Ben Askren the heavy favorite to box Canseco’s ears off if the ex-MLB player and wrestler ever climb inside the ropes for a fistfight.

Pretty certain @BenAskren would box Jose Canseco's ears off.. #roughnrowdy — Joey Oddessa 🇨🇷 🥯🇺🇸 (@MMAOdds) February 6, 2021

Canseco didn’t win his fight, but he had plenty of people talking about him after the dust settled.

Jose Canseco finessed the shit outta Barstool and everyone who paid for that 😂 — shindy 𓃬חי (@theshindy) February 6, 2021

Canseco is one of the most polarizing sports figures in history, and that doesn’t appear to be on its way to changing anytime soon.

