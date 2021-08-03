VIDEO: YouTuber Roasts Joe Rogan for Having ‘Giant Nipples’

On July 26, 2021, Joe Rogan shared a video on his Instagram page of himself taking a 20-minute ice bath, which according to the popular podcaster and UFC commentator was 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The MorozkoForge cold plunge keeps this thing at a steady 33 degrees Fahrenheit,” Rogan wrote in the caption of the post. “It’s f****** wild. I was shivering after this for a solid 30 minutes. I drove to work, it’s 90 degrees out in Texas and I had the AC off and I was shivering the whole way to work.

And one person who took notice of more than just Rogan’s cold plunge was H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

Klein hosts the wildly popular comedy podcast, which has 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube alone, alongside his wife Hila Klein.

In a recent episode of the H3 Podcast, Ethan spent several minutes roasting Rogan, saying Rogan had “giant nipples.” He also shared several memes trolling Rogan about it.

Warning: the following clip has expletive language, viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the clip of the podcast below:

“Look, we all have our interests,” Klein said at one point in the video. “I was playing Final Fantasy XIV all night and Joe Rogan was sitting in an ice bath.”

As mentioned, Ethan shared several memes of Rogan. They can be seen in the video above and a few can also be seen below:

UFC Fans Will Likely Hear Rogan Commentate Next Weekend at UFC 265

Rogan has long been a staple of UFC commentating and he will likely be back in his color commentating role on Saturday, August 7, for UFC 265 in Houston, Texas. Rogan typically works the booth for pay-per-view events that are located in the United States. He last worked during UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, working the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

At UFC 265, a UFC interim heavyweight champion will be crowned as No. 2-ranked Derrick Lewis will take on No. 3 Ciryl Gane in the main event. The winner will presumably then unify the strap against champion Francis Ngannou later this year or in early 2022. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will look to earn his second victory at his new home at bantamweight. He will take on the always tough Pedro Munhoz.

It’s an important divisional battle as Aldo is ranked No. 5 and Munhoz No. 9. The winner will move up the ladder toward a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division while the loser will take a step back from achieving their championship dream.

UFC 265 Was Supposed to Feature a Women’s Bantamweight Title Clash

The co-main event slot was originally taken up by consensus female GOAT Amanda Nunes, who was scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. However, Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from the card last week.

According to ESPN, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed that the promotion will rebook the fight after “The Lioness” has a clean bill of health.

