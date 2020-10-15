Vaughn McClure Dead: ESPN Atlanta Reporter Dies at 48

Vaughn McClure, who’s worked as ESPN‘s NFL correspondent in Atlanta, Georgia, since 2013, has died, as first reported by the sports network. He was 48.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that McClure died at his apartment in Atlanta. “What a nice man he was… Rest In Peace.”

McClure was the Atlanta Falcons reporter for NFL Nation, according to his pressroom bio. In addition to regularly appearing on ESPN’s Sportscenter, he authored in-depth features, video updates, and statistical analysis of the Atlanta Falcons.

Man Vaughn McClure passed a way. I literally go to his Twitter account every single day for the latest falcon news. Always see him around falcon training camp every year. Hearing this news makes me sad. Wow! Cool dude. He was only 48 😥 pic.twitter.com/fPxG92OQ5j — Demario A. Falcons (@MARIOGA12000) October 15, 2020

Born in Chicago, McClure graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in journalism in 1994 before nabbing his first job as a general assignment reporter for the Dekalb Daily Chronicle, where he covered police, courts, fire, and school board beats. Before making the move to ESPN, he also wrote for the South Bend Tribune, Fresno Bee, and Chicago-Sun Times.

ESPN Employees Filled Twitter With Heartfelt Tributes to McClure Following the News of His Death

Vaughn McClure made you feel like a celebrity every time you saw him. I simply cannot believe he is gone. Absolutely crushing. pic.twitter.com/uWjeWU6Tpa — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 15, 2020



“We all loved Vaughn,” said John Pluym, ESPN’s senior deputy editor for digital NFL coverage. “He had a heart of gold. He was so helpful to our reporters. In the last few hours, we’ve heard so many stories about how Vaughn had helped them with a story or how he put in a good word for them with a coach or player.”

“Talking to Vaughn on the phone was always a joy,” Pluym continued. “I loved how you could just sense the excitement in his voice for being able to cover the Falcons for ESPN. We will all miss him greatly. And I’ll end this the way Vaughn ended every phone call with a colleague: ‘Appreciate you. Love you.’ We all loved him, too.”

Life is too unfair at times. There’s not many people I enjoyed debating NBA with or being my tour guide in your hometown of Chicago in the summer. Gone way too soon. Love ya like a brother! RIP ⁦⁦@vxmcclure23⁩ pic.twitter.com/FBLGzY1iDt — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) October 15, 2020

ESPN’s John Dickerson, who was close friends with McClure for 15 years tweeted, “We spoke on the phone every week. To say that everyone close to Vaughn is devastated would be an understatement. Vaughn was an amazing friend and colleague. He was always there for my family during difficult times. A true friend.”

NFL Nation is a family, and today my ESPN family is hurting. Vaughn McClure, my colleague covering the Falcons, passed away unexpectedly at home. I will miss him greatly. No one knew how to network like Vaughn, and I learned so much from him about how to build sources and — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 15, 2020

Patricia Mays, senior director of content strategy and distribution at ESPN, who brought McClure to the network after he spent six years in Chicago covering the Bears shared a moving statement following the news of McClure’s death. She said:

People will probably remember how Vaughn was able to connect and develop trusting relationships with many of the athletes he covered, or how diligent he was about deadlines, or the countless times he volunteered to help out a colleague on another sport. But what I respected most was how committed he was to continually improving. One of the last emails I received from him was asking for feedback. He wrote: ‘Would love to talk to you after the season about how I can get better at a lot of things. I want to be great at this job.'”

