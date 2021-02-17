Vincent Jackson Death: Former NFL Player Had Chronic Alcoholism, CTE Concerns, Sheriff Says

More details are emerging in the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson – that he suffered from chronic alcoholism and possibly CTE. That’s coming from the Hillsborough County, Florida, sheriff in a new radio interview.

Although no formal cause of death has been announced, and toxicology reports are still pending, the Hillsborough County Sheriff has revealed that Jackson suffered from “chronic alcoholism” and was dealing with a number of other unspecified health issues as a result of it.

In addition, according to the sheriff, Chad Chronister. the Jackson family is concerned he might have had CTE.

The sheriff made the revelations on the MJ Morning Show. You can listen to the audio here.

“We got the autopsy report back that will be released today. It showed, unfortunately, he suffered from chronic alcoholism. Just tragic. We haven’t got the toxicology report back, so we can’t say with any certainty that was it,” Chronister said in the show.

“But a lot of longstanding health conditions that contributed to his passing because of some alcoholic abuse. Just tragic. 38 years old. 38 years old. And to have the impact he had on this community. He would never say no. He’s the person you’d call, ‘Hey, I have something I want to do for a child in need, a family in need, a military member in need.’ He was always there. I don’t know how he balanced his schedule.”

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner told Heavy.com on February 17 that the autopsy report is not being publicly released yet.

The Sheriff Also Revealed That Jackson’s Family Believes He Suffered From CTE

The family told the sheriff that Jackson “suffered from CTE. They believed he had a lot of concussion problems. When you suffer from that, you’re not your normal self. They believe wholeheartedly that all of these actions were a result of what he suffered from while he was playing in the NFL,” the sheriff said. He added that the CTE diagnosis was “speculation” at this point.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas. CTE is a diagnosis made only at autopsy by studying sections of the brain.”

Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Leaf took the NFL to task on Twitter after Jackson’s death, writing, “The NFL just doesn’t (expletive) care. They don’t care. They’ll write condolence letters and (expletive) like that, but if they were invested, they’d actually put some money behind the Legends Community and into the mental-health, substance-abuse side of it.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this, or if I just needed to say it, but I will not continue to stand by and watch my brothers disappear because the multi billion $$$ corporation won’t do the right thing. @nfl @NFLPA do something!! #igoturback #nflbrotherhood pic.twitter.com/rQciHiPSgZ — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) February 16, 2021

Jackson, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, was found dead in a hotel in Brandon, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff confirmed previously.

He was found dead on February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites located at 10240 Palm River Road in Brandon, Florida.

The sheriff previously paid tribute to Jackson.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” he said in an earlier news release.

“Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

A Housekeeper Found Jackson Dead & There Were No Signs of Trauma, the Sheriff Says

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement on Facebook that it is “investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon.”

The release says,

“According to hotel staff, Jackson, who is a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying in a room since that date. On February 10, HCSO spoke with Jackson’s family members who called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed on February 11.”

However, authorities initially located Jackson alive. “The following day, February 12, HCSO located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled,” the release says.

Jackson “was located deceased at approximately 11:30 a.m. on February 15 in his hotel room by a housekeeper,” the release says.

The Sheriff’s Department said there were “no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, as well as officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records. HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.”

The sheriff’s release said, “This remains an active and open investigation.”

Jackson left professional football in 2018 after an injury.

