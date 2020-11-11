Warriors Are “Likely” to Draft Anthony Edwards, per Report

With more news and rumors breaking daily about the NBA’s 2020 Draft it’s recently been alleged that the Golden State Warriors would likely draft Georgia guard Anthony Edwards if he is available at their #2 selection.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18th however, teams are seemingly already sending smoke screens for who they may or may not draft. When it comes to an organization like the Warriors, reports have been up and down the board.

Some have been written about LaMelo Ball’s dis-agreeance with his father on his fit with the Warriors and his potential slide in the draft due to his interviews. Others have James Wiseman’s interest in being a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves non-existent and pointing signs to Golden State. Reports from Deni Avdija’s workouts have been that he has a “preferrence” of playing in the blue and yellow alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Yet one name we haven’t heard much about is Anthony Edwards. Until recently that is. Per Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors are “likely” to draft the University of Georgia guard if he is available at their #2 pick.

“According to league sources, Golden State would likely take Edwards at No. 2 should Minnesota pass on him at No. 1.”

Who is Anthony Edwards?

Edwards is a 6’5 guard who attended the University of Georgia and won the SEC Freshman of the Year award with averages of 19 points per game, 5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 40.2% shooting from the field in his sole collegiate season.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has compared him to the likes of Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. Essentially he’s a dynamic scorer who, when hot, can fill it up from anywhere on the court. Yet Edwards himself has his projections a little higher if you ask him.

“His name is Dwyane Wade,” Edwards said on “SportsCenter” last week. “I look on the TV and say I can be that guy, or I can be better than him.”

Edwards’ ability to score will make him an immediate assent to any team he’s drafted to. He’ll be even more dangerous to the Warriors as an option off the bench with their second team. He alongside Eric Paschall would be a much-needed boost from the remainder of their roster when any of their big three is on the bench. Additionally, this could prove to be the place for Edwards to develop into a great player. Without the need to impress and contribute substantially immediately he can take time to work on improving his shooting and defense.

Who Else Could Golden State Draft?

Regardless of whoever is drafted first, Golden State is in a prime position to help extend their championship window and continue to build into their future. As stated previously, whichever player is drafted will be able to work on improving their game over time instead of needing to contribute immediately.

If Edwards is drafted by the Timberwolves, Golden State has their choice between Wiseman and Ball. Wiseman would fit the team seamlessly as they are in need of a high-quality center to battle the likes of Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic, and Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis. Even his collegiate coach, Penny Hardaway is openly discussing what those possibilities could be.

“He can easily keep up with the game and the pace,” Hardaway told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “He’s very athletic, very fast. He’d instantly be one of the better rim runners in the league. He’s also a rim protector; he is going to protect the rim. His skill set is good enough now, and it’s going to get better, especially because he’d be playing with veterans like Draymond, Klay, and Steph.”

On the other hand, Ball would prove to be a worthy selection as well. Similar to the situation with Edwards, Ball would be able to be a relief of the bench for the team and lead their second unit, facilitating the offense while scoring. Defensively, he will need to make some improvements but with the correct coaching this early in his career that is something that could be fixed. Yet it seems per Wasserman, Ball has some for him in Golden State’s front office and some who aren’t too excited.

“A source told Bleacher Report there is a rumor circulating that Warriors ownership could pressure the front office to select Ball if Wiseman is gone. Another source close to Golden State indicates there are both pro-Ball and anti-Ball voices inside the front office.”

Things may be undecided in who the Warriors will draft but all will be revealed next week when their time on the clock is up.

