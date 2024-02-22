Bears Linked to Projected $34 Million Former Commanders Wide Receiver

The Washington Commanders have change coming in 2024 with new head coach Dan Quinn and the No. 2 pick in the draft. It’s expected that the Commanders will draft a quarterback and if that does come true, adding weapons around him will be a must. Keeping old ones around, too, could be a logical decision. Of the names to keep around, Curtis Samuel is a name to watch. Other teams like the Chicago Bears could show interest in him as they also have a need for weapons to add around their young quarterback, whether that be Justin Fields or whoever they take with the No. 1 pick.

Samuel is projected to receive a three-year, $34.6 million contract, according to Spotrac. He finished the 2023 season with 613 yards and four touchdowns. He’s surpassed 656 yards just once in his career, finishing with 851 during the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers. $34.6 million is fair value for his production, but there are better options to look for as the Commanders fix their offense. Garrett Podell of CBS Sports links Samuel with the Panthers, where he’d play with his former Carolina Panthers teammate D.J. Moore.

“The Chicago Bears could also reunite Samuel with former Panthers teammate D.J. Moore in an effort to add more playmaking to their downtrodden passing game.”

Is Samuel Worth Re-Signing for the Commanders?

With many moving parts this offseason, the Washington Commanders have to find stability somewhere on the roster. Samuel has been on the team for three seasons and enters his eighth season in the NFL. A veteran who knows the organization can go a long way for the Commanders this offseason, but at what cost?

Samuel is an above-average wide receiver and not much more than that. He’d be a No. 3 option on a Super Bowl team, which the Commanders are far from as currently constructed. Given the Chicago Bears have Moore and could draft another receiver with the No. 9 pick as they have No. 1 and 9 in this draft.

Ben Standig of The Athletic weighed in on the Commanders’ decision.

“It’s a tricky one here. Samuel became a valued offensive chess piece in the past two seasons with 126 receptions and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage. There will always be a fear of this sports car version of a receiver needing maintenance, but he has missed only one game since his injury-plagued 2021 campaign. Samuel’s speed and quickness would be dangerous in Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme that Quinn says will “stretch the field horizontally and vertically.”

What Samuel Brings to the Bears

As currently constructed, the Chicago Bears are likely in a better position than the Washington Commanders. Despite the struggles the Bears have had in recent seasons, they have the No. 1 pick, a defense that was significantly better than the Commanders last season, and a true top option at receiver.

With the Commanders having more than $70 million in cap space this offseason, that can change. However, the Bears are in a favorable position moving forward and could compete earlier than the Commanders if they improve further this offseason.

Samuel can bring them a receiver who’s been in the league for nearly a decade and can make plays for them as a second or third option.

He has familiarity with Moore and can bring value to Fields or someone they draft if they don’t move the No. 1 pick.