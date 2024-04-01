Washington Commanders Sign Former San Francisco 49ers Running Back

The Washington Commanders have signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeremy McNichols, announced by the official team website on April 1. McNichols, a seven-year NFL veteran, gives the Commanders insurance in the backfield.

“McNichols, (5-9, 205) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick (162nd overall) in 2017. He has appeared in 37 games and has recorded 90 carries for 364 yards with a touchdown along with 40 receptions for 295 yards and a touchdown reception in his career.

“He had stints with San Francisco (2017), Indianapolis (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Tennessee (2020-21), and a second stint with San Francisco in 2023 before joining Washington.”

What McNichols Will Bring the Commanders

McNichols can give the Washington Commanders another option as a rusher and pass catcher. In the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans, the best season of his career, McNichols had 156 rushing yards on 41 attempts and 28 receptions for 240 yards.

He was used in short-yard situations, combining for 17 first downs for the Titans.

During the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers, McNichols appeared in three games, all on special teams.

“In 2023, McNichols saw action in three games and contributed on special teams with the 49ers. From 2020-21, he would appear in 30 games and provide depth for the Titans along with assisting on special teams.”

Depending on how they use him, his ability to make plays as a running back and pass catcher could be useful to the Commanders. After contributing as a special teams player in 2023, he also gives the Commanders flexibility on that end.

Commanders’ Offseason Moves So Far

Unlike McNichols’s San Francisco 49ers team, the Washington Commanders had many positions that needed an upgrade. After finishing with a 4-13 record, it was clear there was a need for more talent.

Factor in a new head coach in Dan Quinn and the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, this offseason is far from over for the Commanders.

The Commanders signed Austin Ekeler, who’s expected to serve as the No. 1 running back. Ekeler averaged just 3.5 yards per carry last season but was a good buy-low option.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger gave the Commanders an A grade for their offseason moves on March 18, impressed with the signings on both sides of the football.

“Armstrong is a proven perfect fit with new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who immediately helped him take his game to new heights upon arriving in Dallas three years ago. Washington could still stand to make another move at edge rusher, with Armstrong more a rotational piece than a top guy, but linebacker Frankie Luvu also adds another pass rush element.

“Ekeler brings the pass-catching element to Washington, which lost Antonio Gibson in free agency to the New England Patriots. Ekeler’s pairing with Brian Robinson is a perfect complement of skills in the backfield.”

As Spielberger writes, the Commanders lost Brian Robinson as a pass-catching running back. While Ekeler can play that role, McNichols can when necessary.

McNichols hasn’t played a big role since 2021, but did show promise during that season. The Commanders will have to hope he can give them more of what he did in 2021.