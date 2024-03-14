Commanders Posted Brilliant Reaction to Bobby Wagner Deal

The Washington Commanders know they got a good one when they agreed a deal with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner in 2024 NFL free agency, based on their brilliant reaction on social media. His one-year contract prompted a superb post making reference to legendary TV series The Sopranos.

A post on X showed Corrado ‘Junior’ Soprano, played by Dominic Chianese, calling out “Bobby?” to his once-trusted lieutenant Bobby Baccalieri, played by Steve Schirripa.

The post was graded as “A++” by The 33rd Team, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reacted with an emphatic “Yessssss.”

It was a suitably epic and humorous response to one of the better moves of free agency. Acquiring Wagner for $8.5 million with $6 million guaranteed, per Rapoport, rates as a minor coup for the Commanders and head coach Dan Quinn.

The latter worked with Wagner during the heyday of the famed ‘Legion of Boom’ defense with the Seattle Seahawks. Wagner earned the first of his nine Pro Bowl nods with the Seahawks on Quinn’s watch in 2014.

Commanders’ Reaction Makes Sense

Normally, signing a 33-year-old for one year wouldn’t merit rolling out the online red carpet. Things are different with Wagner.

His CV includes winning the 2014 Super Bowl and being named a first-team All-Pro six times. He’s been one of the best to ever do it at his position.

Wagner played last season with the Seahawks, returning to the team that drafted him in 2012, after spending the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old expressed his love for Seattle after agreeing terms with the Commanders, posting: “Seattle, we’ve done this before. You know what it is. It’s always love. Until we meet again. I’m around.”

He’d already earned legendary status in Seattle as the all-action signal-caller for arguably the best defenses in franchise history. Quinn was a big part of that success, helping his predecessor Gus Bradley and head coach Pete Carroll craft a scheme that endured thanks to players like Wagner.

Although he was understandably a step slower during his 12th pro season, Wagner still started all-but one game for the Seahawks. He was also in on a career-high 183 tackles, per Pro Football Reference.

The Commanders can celebrate Wagner’s arrival because it completes a swift and necessary overhaul of the linebacker corps.

Bobby Wagner Deal Completes Linebacker Overhaul

Securing a deal for Wagner is the last part of a concentrated, two-day focus on fixing one of the weakest positions on the roster. Quinn and general manager Adam Peters added two other free agents to a position group set to look completely different in 2024.

The Commanders also signed former Carolina Panthers’ starter Frankie Luvu. He’s joined by ex-Panthers teammate Jeremy Chinn, who chose Washington because of Quinn.

A flurry of activity at a position that had previously been left threadbare prompted Al Galdi of The Washington Post to point out “Adam Peters and Dan Quinn have done more for Washington at linebacker in three days than Ron Rivera – a former linebacker – did in four years.”

Whether Galdi’s words hold true will depend on how much value Wagner has left as a starter. His final season in Seattle suggests there’s plenty left in the tank, but Wagner’s smarts and experience will be just as important in helping Luvu and Chinn add the range the Commanders have been missing.