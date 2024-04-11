Robert Griffin III Tells ‘Win-Now’ Commanders to Draft 1 QB ‘Over Drake Maye’

Robert Griffin III believes choosing their next franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft is an easy choice for the Washington Commanders, provided they “pick Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye” with the second-overall selection.

Griffin, the No. 2 pick for Washington in 2012, was speaking on his “RG3 and The Ones” podcast. He explained how a supporting cast led by wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, along with running back Austin Ekeler, means “this team can be in a win-now mode. I wouldn’t say Super Bowl contender, but definitely a playoff contender.”

The chance to contend in 2024 is “the cherry on the top for me as to why the Commanders should pick Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. It’s the experience. And when you take that experience and you look at the play-style, both athletic, both like to drive the football down the field, but one of them (Daniels), was the most explosive passer and runner in all of college football last year and won the Heisman Trophy.”

The Washington Commanders should draft Jayden Daniels at #2. There should be no debate between him and Drake Maye. Full discussion here 📺 https://t.co/02Era5bODE pic.twitter.com/qhriE8YoID — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 11, 2024

Griffin, who’s view is shared by former National Champion Greg McElroy, believes the case for Daniels is strengthened by the tape: “When you look at it and you actually watch all the tape, you see how Jayden Daniels has one of the best deep balls in all of college football. You see how Jayden Daniels reads and processes pre- and post-snap better than almost anyone in college football.”

Those comments speak to a familiar narrative about Daniels. Namely, how the former LSU standout is perhaps the most pro-ready of the quarterbacks in this year’s class.

That readiness would be an asset, but it might not be enough for the Commanders to ignore some Griffin-like concerns about Daniels.

Commanders Can’t Ignore Jayden Daniels’ Pro-Readiness

The Commanders are already aware of Daniels’ talents. It’s one reason why the team plans to meet with him on Monday, April 15.

That visit will be a good opportunity for the Commanders’ staff to test Daniels’ pro-level readiness. It’s a quality Griffin observed, and his assessment is shared by an unnamed “assistant/QBs coach,” along with anonymous scouts and personnel executives, interviewed by Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The assistant coach told Standig how Daniels “is so much better than Maye and McCarthy. It’s not even close. Daniels can play NFL football right now.” Those thoughts were echoed by the first personnel executive, who described Daniels as a “Good athlete and arm talent. I think he sees it and can process.”

Both agreed there’s a significant difference between Daniels, prospective top pick Caleb Williams and Maye and the rest of the first-round QBs. North Carolina star Maye raises some concerns among observers, including the personnel exec who warned Standig, “He scares the hell out of me. Longer thrower with a big arm but not quick release. Nothing feels like it happens in rhythm, and accuracy is average. Needs a year on the bench.”

By contrast, Daniels seems like a safer pick after combining a flair for the big play with efficiency during two years with the Tigers. A combination summed up by Daniels attempting 1,448 passes, but yielding just a 1.6 percent turnover worthy play rate, per PFF College.

Jayden Daniels College Career Overview: 🎯 1,448 Pass Attempts

🎯 1.6% Turnover Worthy Play Rate pic.twitter.com/1jYgLAEJiO — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 4, 2024

Protecting the football was an issue for last season’s starter Sam Howell, who threw 21 interceptions behind a crumbling offensive line that allowed 65 sacks. Daniels’ superior ability to escape pressure with his legs is another reason the Commanders should follow Griffin’s recommendation.

Ironically though, a couple of traits Daniels shares with RGIII might give the Commanders cause for concern.

Robert Griffin III Concern Hangs Over Jayden Daniels

Griffin took the NFL by storm in his rookie year. He savaged defenses as a sensational runner and rocket-armed deep passer.

Griffin’s all-action style made him an instant star, but in a cruel twist of fate, it also undermined his pro career. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, RG3 lacked the ideal frame to absorb so many hits and injuries mounted up.

Similar concerns have been raised about 6-foot-3, 185-pound Daniels. One former head coach told Standig, “Jayden is QB2. He can start immediately, but he better learn to protect himself or he’ll be in the cold tub often.”

The Commanders can’t repeat the disappointment of mortgaging the future on a dual-threat QB, only to be left searching for a replacement a few years later. That’s what happened with Griffin, but there are differences with Daniels’ situation.

Differences like the Commanders not having to trade multiple first-round picks to get in position to select Daniels, the way they did for Griffin. There’s also the improvements made to a shaky O-line during free agency, when the Commanders added center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti.

Those differences are enough to justify taking Daniels over Maye.