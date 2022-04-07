What Driver is Tiger Woods Using & Where to Buy It

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course at Augusta National for the Masters Tournament just a little over a year after his car accident in February 2021.

Woods, who called his participation “a game-time decision” a few days prior to the start of the tournament, indeed did tee off Thursday in front of an electric crowd.

And as he kicks off his 2022 season, you might be wondering what driver is Tiger Woods using. Woods plays with TaylorMade clubs, including his personalized P7TW irons. And off the tee, he hits one of TM’s newest drivers, the Stealth Plus.

Tiger’s Stealth Plus has a 9 degree loft and a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX shaft and Golf Pride grips.

And if you want one of your own, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll tell you about the club’s construction and technology and how to buy it.

The Taylormade Stealth Plus driver combines innovative technology and a sleek design to deliver blazing speeds, maximizing distance and forgiveness out of the tee box.

The new Stealth drivers are highlighted by a lightweight carbon face that has been 20 years in the making for TaylorMade. It’s 40 percent lighter than a titanium face of the same size and larger than the previous TM drivers — the SIM2 and SIM2 Max.

The Stealth Plus provides low spin and mid launch. The driver produces a powerful sound on contact thanks to the combination of the club head shape and internal stiffening ribs.

Here are the top features of the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver:

60X Carbon Twist Face

The 60X Carbon Twist Face has 60 layers of carbon which are designed to increase energy transfer for faster golf speeds over a larger area. Faster speeds means greater distance. The face also

Compared to a titanium face, the carbon face is 40 percent lighter so you can expect faster club head speeds and extra yardage.

The face is also 11 percent larger than the previous Taylormade SIM 2 and SIM 2 Max drivers.

Nanotexture Cover

The 60X Carbon Twist Face is enclosed in a polyurethane cover, featuring inventive nanotexture technology.

This cover is designed to “fine tune launch and spin, optimizing total distance in all playing conditions,” according to TaylorMade.

Asymmetric Inertia Generator

The Asymmetric Inertia Generator has an aerodynamic club head shape, designed to maximize ball speeds on contact.

The unique shape is instrumental in getting optimal launch and more forgiveness, even on off center hits.

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket

The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is a staple in TaylorMade clubs and is one of their most innovative and functional creations.

It increases the flexibility of the sole and is designed to maximize ball speeds and provide added forgiveness on miss-hits, including low-face contact.

Sliding Weight Track

The Sliding Weight Track is a 10 gram weight which can be shifted, allowing you to get your preferred ball flight.

Moving the weight toward the heel will get you more draw bias, while shifting closer to the toe provides more fade bias.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver Details

60X Carbon Twist Face

Asymmetric Inertia Generator

Sliding Weight Track

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket

Nanotexture Cover

460cc Head Size

4 Degree Loft Sleeve

Neutral Flight Bias

Low Spin

Mid Launch

High Forgiveness

8 (right hand only), 9, 10.5 Degree Loft

The Plus is one of the three Stealth drivers released by Taylor Made. All three feature the same technology, but just have a few slight differences. Here is some more information on the other two:

TaylorMade Stealth Driver Quick Details

60X Carbon Twist Face

Asymmetric Inertia Generator

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket

High MOI (Moment of Inertia) Design

Nanotexture Cover

460cc Head Size

4 Degree Loft Sleeve

Neutral Flight Bias

Mid-Low Spin

Mid-High Launch

9, 10.5, 12 (right hand only) Degree Loft

The base model Stealth promotes mid-low spin and and mid-high launch.

TaylorMade Stealth HD Driver Quick Details

460X Carbon Twist Face

Asymmetric Inertia Generator

High Draw Design

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket

Nanotexture Cover

460cc Head Size

4 Degree Loft Sleeve

Draw Flight Bias

Mid Spin

High Launch

Highest Forgiveness

9, 10.5, 12 (right hand only) Degree Loft

The TaylorMade Stealth HD Driver is very forgiving with the main difference being it’s the only one with a draw flight bias. The Center of Gravity (CG) is closer to the heel of the club head and it’s designed to help reduce slices and fades.

The HD promotes the most spin and highest launch of the new Stealth drivers.

