TaylorMade SIM2: New Drivers for 2021

The newest TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers have just hit the shelves and we’re here to tell all you need to know about them. Just like a year ago, there are three models — the SIM2, the SIM2 Max, and the SIM2 Max D (Draw).

The drivers are available for players of all skill levels — the original SIM2 is best suited for advanced players, the SIM2 Max caters to advanced to intermediate players, and the SIM2 Max D is designed for beginners or those who tend to slice. While each has slightly different club head make and characteristics, one thing they have in common is that each features TaylorMade’s innovative technology.

Let’s take a closer look into all three TaylorMade SIM2 drivers so you can see which is the right club for you.

First we’ll talk about breakthrough technology and characteristics each of the three clubs share, then we’ll get into what makes them different.

Forged Ring Construction

The Forged Ring Construction is made of from a lightweight, yet extra strong, aluminum and it combines the extra rear weight, a carbon sole, crown, and milled back cup face.

SIM Inertia Generator

The SIM (Speed In Motion) Inertia Generator has an asymmetric design built for maximum club head speeds for greater distances. The lightweight carbon sole allows for the mass to be redistributed, so the Center of Gravity (CG) is lower and deeper for more forgiveness.

Speed Injected Twist Face

The Speed Injected Twist Face promotes faster ball speeds by using its unique corrective face curvature. This face design also helps with forgiveness and straighter shots even on off-center contact.

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket

A common word you might notice in the TaylorMade SIM2 design is “speed.” After all, lighter weight promotes faster club head and ball speeds and that means more distance. This Speed Pocket maximizes ball speeds and helps provide more forgiveness on those very common low face strikes.

Now let’s take a look into what’s separates the three drivers:

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

The SIM2 is for the most advanced players as it’s used on the PGA Tour and it features a large face and a 460cc head size. This driver provides the lowest launch and spin of the three clubs and though while it’s still very forgiving, the SIM2 probably isn’t for new golfers.

It has a 16 gram steel weight positioned in the back for a high Moment of Inertia (MOI), which helps provide said forgiveness. The SIM2 has a 4 degree loft sleeve allowing to you get custom settings.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver

The TaylorMade SIM2 Max provides maximum forgiveness as it features a heavy 24 gram steel weight in the back which raises the MOI. It’s built to get mid launch and spin. It has a large club face and a 460 club head size. The SIM2 Max also has a 4 degree loft sleeve.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max D (Draw) Driver

The SIM2 Max D has a built-in draw bias for those who have trouble with slicing. It’s got a 22 gram steel weight in the rear and the SIM Inertia Generator is positioned closer to the heel.

This is the highest launch and most forgiving of the 2021 SIM2 drivers, and it also features an oversized face, 460cc club head size, and 4 degree loft sleeve.

