Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese Calls Out Haters Following Her Graduation From LSU

Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky’s standout forward, is reveling in a milestone that transcends her on-court achievements: graduating from college. Reese shared celebratory photos in her cap and gown on social media and silenced skeptics who doubted her academic commitment.

During her time at LSU, rumors swirled that Angel Reese had faced suspension due to a low GPA, but the star forward cast doubt on those reports with a pointed tweet. Despite widespread coverage by numerous American media outlets, Reese set the record straight to her X account, stating, “Don’t believe everything you read.” Still, many speculated that was struggling with her academics.

But Reese is getting the last laugh. She has graduated from LSU in four years, and she’s letting all the haters know about it. She posted photos to her X account, wearing her cap and gown, with a clear message to everyone questioning her academic standing throughout the year at LSU.

https://twitter.com/Reese10Angel/status/1791834240478249160

The caption read, “So now what? what was said? oh okay that’s what i thought. I graduated from THE LOUSIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME”. Reese added, “I thought somebody without a college degree said sum.”

The former Louisiana State University star leaves Baton Rouge with an illustrious legacy. She was named the 2024 SEC Player of the Year and solidified her place as one of the most accomplished athletes in LSU women’s basketball history. Reese’s academic triumph follows her selection as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, marking a remarkable year of personal and professional success.

Reese’s WNBA Career is Off to a Solid Start

In her debut for the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese showcased her potential despite the team’s 87-79 loss to Dallas. Reese contributed 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal, tying with Elena Delle Donne and Diamond DeShields for the most rebounds by a Sky rookie in their debut, with five coming on the offensive end. Her 5-for-14 shooting came against a formidable Dallas frontcourt featuring Natasha Howard, the 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

It was baptism by fire for Reese, like her fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, as she logged more minutes than most rookies will in the WNBA this season in her debut. Reese played 26 minutes and joined all Sky starters in scoring double figures.

Arika Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard, two veteran WNBA players on the Wings, spoke post-game about Reese’s debut and how they think she will fare in the WNBA. “She’s a great player on and off the court… this is her first game. Obviously, she has a long career; this is a good start,” said Howard.

I asked Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard about Angel Reese’s debut.#WNBA #VoltUp pic.twitter.com/fuu5d9Jebf — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 16, 2024

Reese will have another shot at the Dallas Wings on May 18. While it will be another tough challenge, she is expected to improve upon her debut as she begins to settle into the speed and physicality of the WNBA.

A Decorated Career at LSU

Angel Reese declared for the WNBA with another year of eligibility remaining. Yet, she finished her LSU career as one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in the school’s history. She was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2023 and averaged an impressive 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, earning the SEC Player of the Year honors for the 2023-24 season with averages of 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds. Beyond her statistical dominance, Reese played a crucial role in elevating the profile of women’s college basketball.

LSU’s national championship clash against Iowa in 2023 became one of the sport’s most-watched games in the history of the sport, with Reese at the center of the action against Iowa star Caitlin Clark. The 2024 WNBA draft, which featured Clark and Reese, was also the most viewed in the history of the WNBA draft.

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most accomplished athletes to ever come out of LSU, even gave Reese some of the highest praise one can receive. According to O’Neal, Angel Reese has done more than cement her legacy; she has ascended into the conversation as the “greatest athlete” to ever play at LSU.