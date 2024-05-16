Sabrina Ionescu Makes Statement About Caitlin Clark Before First WNBA Matchup

As the New York Liberty prepares to face off against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their home opener, all eyes will be on the marquee matchup between two of the WNBA’s most prolific shooters: Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark.

The anticipation for this showdown and the Fever’s home opener is massive. Clark, the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has openly expressed her admiration for Ionescu, citing her as a role model and player comparison. In a recent interview with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams, Ionescu, a seasoned guard for the Liberty, reciprocated the praise, lauding Clark for her exceptional skills and undeniable talent.

“She’s just starting her career, and obviously, how she’s been able to push the game forward is amazing,” said the sharp-shooting Ionescu. “Doing that in college and breaking so many records, knowing that she’s just scratching the surface of what she’s going to accomplish in the league.

“She knows I’m always rooting for her. I’ve reached out; we’re pretty close. I just wanna be that person that she can always lean on.”

With two of the best shooters in the game battling and Clark making her highly anticipated home debut in Indianapolis, the atmosphere will surely be electric.

An Up and Down WNBA Debut for Clark

In her highly anticipated regular-season debut for the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark showcased flashes of her elite scoring ability, notching an impressive 20 points. However, her performance was marred by turnovers, as she struggled with 10 giveaways during the contest. Despite Clark’s efforts, the Fever ultimately fell short, succumbing to a 92-71 defeat. Clark got off to a plodding start, but Fever veteran Aliyah Boston encouraged the rookie, hoping to instill some confidence amidst the slow start.

As Clark continues to acclimate to the WNBA level, her debut serves as a glimpse into the promising potential of the rookie sensation, albeit accompanied by the inevitable learning curve of transitioning to the professional ranks.

Ionescu Surprised Clark and Iowa With Team Shoes During the Final Four

Before Caitlin Clark reached the WNBA, New York Liberty sensation Sabrina Ionescu made a heartwarming gesture toward Clark’s Iowa squad, offering a surprise visit ahead of their Final Four clash against UConn. In a heartening video shared on the team’s X account, Ionescu greeted the players and presented them with fresh pairs of her signature shoes, the Sabrina 1’s.

Following her unexpected arrival, Ionescu addressed the Hawkeyes, delivering an inspiring message that resonated with Caitlin Clark and her teammates. “Enjoy playing for one another,” Ionescu said. “You’re never going to get another room like this; there’s never going to be another team that you guys are going to be on that’s like this. Be proud of how you guys have represented yourself, represented your team, and what you’ve done for everyone, not just Iowa basketball.”

Sabrina Ionescu stands as a beacon of collegiate basketball prowess, boasting an illustrious career that parallels the rising star power of Caitlin Clark. Rewind to 2019, and Ionescu graced the Final Four stage while donning the Oregon Ducks’ colors, yet the coveted national title remained elusive.

Like Clark, Ionescu was selected by the Liberty as the top pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Since then, she has solidified her status as a WNBA standout, earning two All-Star nods and continuing to captivate audiences with her skill and tenacity on the court. Though there is an apparent friendship and admiration between Clark and Ionescu, tonight has the potential to be the first chapter in a long history of battles between all-time great shooters in the WNBA.