Fans Are Loving Angel Reese’s 1st Workout Video With Sky

Angel Reese’s new Chicago Sky team had its first official practice on April 28.

The Sky’s social media accounts posted footage of Reese acquainting herself with her teammates, both on and off the court.

The video shows brief clips of Reese stretching, partaking in dribbling drills, passing to a cutting teammate, and encouraging and celebrating from the sidelines, all alongside Kamilla Cardoso and other Sky players.

Reese’s fans were eager to see the former LSU star in her new threads. One X user posted on April 28 saying, ‘ppl are crazy somebody said “I don’t care if she just tying her hair up show me angel reese” lmaoooooooo 😂😂😂😂’.

LSU assistant coach Daphne Mitchell replied to that post, writing ‘This was me allll day!! miss you 😂😂😩😩😩 @Reese10Angel‘.

Reese then replied to Mitchell, writing, ‘😭😭😭yall so funny! miss yall too 💖😭’.

The Sky also posted an X video on April 28 where players described their ideal breakfast.

When Reese was asked, she replied with, “My ideal breakfast is an omelette, Belgian waffles, sausage and bacon, and a water.”

The Sky roster appears to be fueling themselves properly, prior to their first preseason game.

On May 3, they will face the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis. Their second preseason game is on May 7, against the New York Liberty in Chicago. And then their regular season begins against the Dallas Wings, on May 15.

Chicago Sky Season Outlook

With a 2024 WNBA Draft class that should be ready to contribute right away, the Sky must be feeling good about their season outlook.

Chicago finished the 2023 WNBA season with an 18-22 record. This was good enough to get them into the postseason, where they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won both playoff games by 28 and 22 points, respectively, and the Sky were then eliminated.

Chicago was an above average WNBA team in 2023, in terms of offensive production. Their 81.7 points per game were sixth most in the league.

Yet, the Sky’s biggest problems last season came in the paint.

Their 24.8 defensive rebounds per game was second to last in the WNBA, and they were dead last in both free throws made (12) and free throws attempted (16) per game last year.

This is where Reese and Cardoso come in.

Both former SEC players are known for their rebounding and defensive prowess. With these two new additions, Chicago will undoubtedly be a better rebounding team than they were last year.

Reese’s 72.6% free throw percentage at LSU last season is solid enough. While Cardoso’s 65.9% isn’t great, both women being physical in the paint will draw fouls, provide the Sky chances at free points, and slow the game down; all of which will benefit Chicago.

Candace Parker Retires A Chicago Icon

Candace Parker, who is a Chicago native and perhaps the greatest player in Chicago Sky history, announced her retirement on April 28.

Parker joined the Sky in October 2021, after 13 seasons spent with the Los Angeles Sparks. She then lead Chicago to its first WNBA Championship that season.

Reese replied to Parker’s retirement Instagram post, writing, ‘LEGEND!🐐’.

Chicago surely hopes that Reese can follow in Parker’s legendary footsteps.